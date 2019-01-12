Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon

Jan. 12, 2019  

BroadwayCon is officially underway! Yesterday, Friday, January 11, the convention kicked off, as many panels and events were held. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening ceremony, and you can check out the photos below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
The stage

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Anthony Rapp

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Anthony Rapp and Melissa Anelli

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Anthony Rapp and Melissa Anelli

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Anthony Rapp and Melissa Anelli

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Anthony Rapp, Susan Egan, Ben Cameron, Ethan Slater and Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Anthony Rapp and Susan Egan

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Susan Egan, Ben Cameron and Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Anthony Rapp, Susan Egan, Ben Cameron, Ethan Slater and Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ben Cameron and Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Tina Landau and Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
Tina Landau

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside the BroadwayCon Industry Day Panel 'The Broadway Blueprint'
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Opening Ceremony at BroadwayCon
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Day Reception at BroadwayCon
  • Photo Coverage: Anthony Rapp Introduces Industry Day at BroadwayCon
  • Photo Coverage: They're Ready for Their Upgrade! In Rehearsal with the Cast of BE MORE CHILL
  • FREEZE FRAME: Chill Out Inside the First Day of Rehearsals with BE MORE CHILL!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE