Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson

Charly Evon Simpson was the recipient of the 2019-20 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. She was presented with the award at The Vineyard's annual Emerging Artists Luncheon on Monday, November 25 at the National Arts Club.

Following the award presentation, Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) sat down with Ms. Simpson for an onstage Q and A.

Charly Evon Simpson is the 12th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays Indecent, How I Learned To Drive, (Pulitzer Prize for Drama) and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at The Vineyard. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise, and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support.

Previous recipients of the award include Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.

The Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon honoring Charly Evon Simpson with the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award at the National Arts Club on November 25, 2019 in New York City.



