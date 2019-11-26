Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson was the recipient of the 2019-20 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. She was presented with the award at The Vineyard's annual Emerging Artists Luncheon on Monday, November 25 at the National Arts Club.
Following the award presentation, Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) sat down with Ms. Simpson for an onstage Q and A.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Charly Evon Simpson is the 12th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays Indecent, How I Learned To Drive, (Pulitzer Prize for Drama) and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at The Vineyard. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise, and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support.
Previous recipients of the award include Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Charles Simpson, Charly Evon Simpson and Stephanie Bostic
Jeremy O. Harris and Charly Evon Simpson
Rebeca Robles and Lea DeLaria
Michael R. Jackson and Douglas Lyons
Doug Lyons and R.K. Greene
Sarah Stern, Charly Evon Simpson and Douglas Aibel
Charly Evon Simpson and Maya McDonald
Michael R. Jackson, Douglas Lyons and Suzanne Appel
Jeremy O. Harris and Michael R. Jackson
Jeremy O. Harris, Kate Tarker and Michael R. Jackson
Jeremy O. Harris, Kate Tarker and Michael R. Jackson
Michael R. Jackson and Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern, Lea DeLaria and Rebeca Robles
Douglas Aibel, Rebeca Robles and Lea DeLaria
Whitney White and Michael R. Jackson
Sarah Stern, Kathryn Erbe, Douglas Aibel and Judy Kuhn
Sarah Stern, Charly Evon Simpson and Douglas Aibel
Jeremy O. Harris
Danya Taymor and Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris and Charly Evon Simpson
Shuvee Yuhudah Yisrael
Shuvee Yehudah Yisrael
Shuvee Yuhudah Yisrael
Shuvee Yehudah Yisrael
Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris
Sarah Stern, Charly Evon Simpson and Douglas Aibel
Kate Tarker, Douglas Aibel, Jeremy O. Harris, Charly Evon Simpson and Sarah Stern
Kate Tarker, Douglas Aibel, Jeremy O. Harris, Charly Evon Simpson and Sarah Stern