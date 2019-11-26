Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson

Article Pixel Nov. 26, 2019  

Charly Evon Simpson was the recipient of the 2019-20 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award. She was presented with the award at The Vineyard's annual Emerging Artists Luncheon on Monday, November 25 at the National Arts Club.

Following the award presentation, Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) sat down with Ms. Simpson for an onstage Q and A.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Charly Evon Simpson is the 12th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays Indecent, How I Learned To Drive, (Pulitzer Prize for Drama) and The Long Christmas Ride Home premiered at The Vineyard. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise, and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support.

Previous recipients of the award include Jeremy O. Harris, Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
The Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon honoring Charly Evon Simpson with the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award at the National Arts Club on November 25, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Atmosphere

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Atmosphere

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charles Simpson, Charly Evon Simpson and Stephanie Bostic

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris and Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Rebeca Robles and Lea DeLaria

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Michael R. Jackson and Douglas Lyons

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Doug Lyons and R.K. Greene

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern, Charly Evon Simpson and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Maya McDonald

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Michael R. Jackson, Douglas Lyons and Suzanne Appel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris and Michael R. Jackson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris, Kate Tarker and Michael R. Jackson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris, Kate Tarker and Michael R. Jackson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Michael R. Jackson and Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern, Lea DeLaria and Rebeca Robles

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Douglas Aibel, Rebeca Robles and Lea DeLaria

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Whitney White and Michael R. Jackson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern, Kathryn Erbe, Douglas Aibel and Judy Kuhn

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern, Charly Evon Simpson and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Danya Taymor and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris and Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Suzanne Appel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Suzanne Appel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Suzanne Appel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Shuvee Yuhudah Yisrael

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Shuvee Yehudah Yisrael

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Shuvee Yuhudah Yisrael

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Shuvee Yehudah Yisrael

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson and Jeremy O. Harris

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Sarah Stern, Charly Evon Simpson and Douglas Aibel

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Kate Tarker, Douglas Aibel, Jeremy O. Harris, Charly Evon Simpson and Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Kate Tarker, Douglas Aibel, Jeremy O. Harris, Charly Evon Simpson and Sarah Stern

Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
Charly Evon Simpson



Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

  • Photo Coverage: Inside Vineyard Theatre's Emerging Artists Luncheon Honoring Charly Evon Simpson
  • Photo Coverage: Katharine McPhee Opens Up the Diner One Last Time in WAITRESS on Broadway
  • Up On The Marquee: THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Returns to Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE INHERITANCE