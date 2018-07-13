Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE

Jul. 13, 2018  

Perry Street Theatricals and Jonathan Demar in association with Frederick M. Zollo and Diane Procter present The Saintliness of Margery Kempe by John Wulp, which opened just last night at New York City's The Duke on 42nd Street (located on 229 West 42nd Street, between 7th and 8th Avenues).

Based on the incredible life of 14th century English mystic Margery Kempe and inspired by The Book of Margery Kempe, considered by many to be one of the first autobiographies in the English language, The Saintliness of Margery Kempe is a comedic tale about one woman's quest to define life by her own means in a world that was otherwise dominated by men. A uniquely funny, moving and thought-provoking play, The Saintliness of Margery Kempe chronicles the journey of a woman ahead of her time as she aspires to saintliness, while embarking on the travels she took throughout her incredible life.

The production stars Drama League Award-nominee Andrus Nichols, who received critical praise for her performance in Bedlam's productions of Saint Joan and Sense & Sensibility as well as her portrayal of Beatrice in Center Theatre Group's production of Ivo van Hove's Tony and Olivier Award-winning revival of A View From The Bridge, in the title role of Ms. Kempe. She is joined on stage by Vance Quincy Barton, LaTanya Borsay, Timothy Doyle, Michael Genet, Ginger Grace, Jason O'Connell, Pippa Pearthree and Thomas Sommo under the direction of Austin Pendleton.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jason O'Connell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Andrus Nichols

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Vance Quincy Barton

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Latonya Borsay

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Michael Genet

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Pippa Pearthree and Henry Stram

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Thomas Sommo

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Ginger Grace and Timothy Doyle

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Austin Pendleton

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jonathan Demar

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jennifer Tipton and Henry Stram

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jonathan Demar and Krystal Sobaskie

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbetter

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jonathan Demar and Paige Davis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Barbara A. Bell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jonathan Demar and Kim Vasquez

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Tarya Sharif, Latonya Borsay and Yaamia Borsay

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
John Wulp

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Micah Conkling and John Wulp

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jason O'Connell and Andrus Nichols

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jonathan Demar and John Wulp

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Vance Quincy Barton and Elizabeth Quincy

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Thomas Sommo and Leila Noone

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Roberta Wallach and Timothy Doyle

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Martin Platt, Rosamund Zander and David Elliott

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jamie deRoy and Jason O'Connell

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
Jamie deRoy, Jason O'Connell, Stephanie Klapper and Harvey Butler

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Linda Lenzi



  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of THE SAINTLINESS OF MARGERY KEMPE
  • Photo Coverage: Christian Hoff and Friends Celebrate Tony Night at the Palm!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Winners of the 2018 Drama Desk Awards: Jessie Mueller, Ethan Slater, Andrew Garfield & More!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the Drama Desk Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the Industry Reading for THE WANDERER: A Dion DiMucci Musical
  • Photo Coverage: Inside a Loverly Opening Night at MY FAIR LADY!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       