Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SING STREET at New York Theatre Workshop

Article Pixel Dec. 17, 2019  

New York Theatre Workshop's new teen rock musical Sing Street has officially opened.

Sing Street is a new musical based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney (Once, Begin Again). Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days).

Dublin, 1985. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee

The cast and creative team of Sing Street

The cast of Sing Street

Rebecca Taichman and Enda Walsh

Sonya Tayeh

The cast of Sing Street

The cast of Sing Street

Rachel Chavkin and Anais Mitchell

Anne L. Nathan

Amy Warren

Zara Devlin

Skyler Volpe

Ilan Eskenazi

Gus Halper

Brendan C. Callahan

Jakeim Hart

Brenock O'Connor

Johnny Newcomb

Gian Perez

Max William Bartos

Grace McLean

