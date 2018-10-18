Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
The Public Theater's Mother of the Maid, written by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson, officially opened last night, October 17. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Matthew Penn, the riveting new play was initially extended through Sunday, December 2 and has been extended a final three weeks through Sunday, December 23.
The complete cast of Mother of the Maid features Glenn Close (Isabelle Arc), Dermot Crowley (Jacques Arc), Olivia Gilliatt(Monique), Kate Jennings Grant (Lady of the Court), Andrew Hovelson(Pierre Arc/Guard), Daniel Pearce (Father Gilbert/Chamberlain/Scribe), and Grace Van Patten (Joan Arc).
MOTHER OF THE MAID tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Glenn Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter. This riveting play is an epic tale told through an unexpected and remarkable new perspective. Emmy nominee Matthew Penn directs this deeply moving drama about the glories and challenges of raising an exceptional child.
MOTHER OF THE MAID features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Alexander Sovronskyand Joanna Lynne Staub, original music by Alexander Sovronsky, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
