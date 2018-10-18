Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close

The Public Theater's Mother of the Maid, written by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson, officially opened last night, October 17. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Matthew Penn, the riveting new play was initially extended through Sunday, December 2 and has been extended a final three weeks through Sunday, December 23.

BroadwayWorld was there at opening night, and you can check out all the photos below!

The complete cast of Mother of the Maid features Glenn Close (Isabelle Arc), Dermot Crowley (Jacques Arc), Olivia Gilliatt(Monique), Kate Jennings Grant (Lady of the Court), Andrew Hovelson(Pierre Arc/Guard), Daniel Pearce (Father Gilbert/Chamberlain/Scribe), and Grace Van Patten (Joan Arc).

MOTHER OF THE MAID tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Glenn Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter. This riveting play is an epic tale told through an unexpected and remarkable new perspective. Emmy nominee Matthew Penn directs this deeply moving drama about the glories and challenges of raising an exceptional child.

MOTHER OF THE MAID features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Alexander Sovronskyand Joanna Lynne Staub, original music by Alexander Sovronsky, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Glenn Close with her dog Pip



Glenn Close with her dog Pip



Glenn Close with her dog Pip



Pip Close



Pip Close



Glenn Close with her dog Pip



Glenn Close with her dog Pip



Glenn Close



Glenn Close



Glenn Close



Glenn Close with her dog Pip



Glenn Close



Grace Van Patten and Glenn Close



Grace Van Patten and Glenn Close



Grace Van Patten and Glenn Close



Glenn Close and Grace Van Patten



Matthew Penn, Jane Anderson, Glenn Close and Oskar Eustis



Glenn Close and Oskar Eustis



Glenn Close and Oskar Eustis



Glenn Close with her dog Pip



Nat Wolff and Grace Van Patten



Nat Wolff and Grace Van Patten



Jose Llana



Jose Llana



Jose Llana



Elizabeth Marvel



Elizabeth Marvel



Elizabeth Marvel



Michael Stuhlbarg



Michael Stuhlbarg



Michael Stuhlbarg



Rachel Dratch



Rachel Dratch



Rachel Dratch



Rose Byrne



Rose Byrne



Rose Byrne



Sydney James Harcourt



Sydney James Harcourt



Sydney James Harcourt



Sydney James Harcourt



Kimber Sprawl



Kimber Sprawl



Kimber Sprawl



Jeannette Bayardelle



Jeannette Bayardelle



Jeannette Bayardelle



Dermot Crowley



Dermot Crowley



Dermot Crowley



Daniel Pearce



Daniel Pearce



Daniel Pearce



Andrew Hovelson



Andrew Hovelson



Andrew Hovelson



Matthew Penn



Matthew Penn



Matthew Penn



Jane Anderson



Jane Anderson



Jane Anderson



Kate Jennings Grant



Kate Jennings Grant



Kate Jennings



Kate Jennings Grant



Grace Van Patten



Grace Van Patten



Grace Van Patten



Grace Van Patten



Olivia Gilliatt



Olivia Gilliatt



Olivia Gilliatt



Jane Anderson, Grace Van Patten and Matthew Penn



Jane Anderson, Grace Van Patten and Matthew Penn



Glenn Close