Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close

Oct. 18, 2018  

The Public Theater's Mother of the Maid, written by Emmy Award winner Jane Anderson, officially opened last night, October 17. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Matthew Penn, the riveting new play was initially extended through Sunday, December 2 and has been extended a final three weeks through Sunday, December 23.

BroadwayWorld was there at opening night, and you can check out all the photos below!

The complete cast of Mother of the Maid features Glenn Close (Isabelle Arc), Dermot Crowley (Jacques Arc), Olivia Gilliatt(Monique), Kate Jennings Grant (Lady of the Court), Andrew Hovelson(Pierre Arc/Guard), Daniel Pearce (Father Gilbert/Chamberlain/Scribe), and Grace Van Patten (Joan Arc).

MOTHER OF THE MAID tells the story of Joan of Arc's mother (Glenn Close), a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter. This riveting play is an epic tale told through an unexpected and remarkable new perspective. Emmy nominee Matthew Penn directs this deeply moving drama about the glories and challenges of raising an exceptional child.

MOTHER OF THE MAID features scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Jane Greenwood, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Alexander Sovronskyand Joanna Lynne Staub, original music by Alexander Sovronsky, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close with her dog Pip

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close with her dog Pip

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close with her dog Pip

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Pip Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Pip Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close with her dog Pip

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close with her dog Pip

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close with her dog Pip

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Grace Van Patten and Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Grace Van Patten and Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Grace Van Patten and Glenn Close

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close and Grace Van Patten

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Matthew Penn, Jane Anderson, Glenn Close and Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close and Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close and Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close with her dog Pip

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Nat Wolff and Grace Van Patten

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Nat Wolff and Grace Van Patten

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jose Llana

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jose Llana

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jose Llana

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Elizabeth Marvel

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Elizabeth Marvel

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Elizabeth Marvel

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Rachel Dratch

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Rachel Dratch

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Rachel Dratch

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Rose Byrne

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Rose Byrne

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Rose Byrne

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Sydney James Harcourt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Sydney James Harcourt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Sydney James Harcourt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Sydney James Harcourt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Kimber Sprawl

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Kimber Sprawl

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Kimber Sprawl

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Dermot Crowley

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Dermot Crowley

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Dermot Crowley

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Daniel Pearce

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Daniel Pearce

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Daniel Pearce

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Andrew Hovelson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Andrew Hovelson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Andrew Hovelson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Matthew Penn

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Matthew Penn

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Matthew Penn

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jane Anderson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jane Anderson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jane Anderson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Kate Jennings Grant

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Kate Jennings Grant

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Kate Jennings

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Kate Jennings Grant

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Grace Van Patten

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Grace Van Patten

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Grace Van Patten

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Grace Van Patten

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Olivia Gilliatt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Olivia Gilliatt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Olivia Gilliatt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jane Anderson, Grace Van Patten and Matthew Penn

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Jane Anderson, Grace Van Patten and Matthew Penn

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MOTHER OF THE MAID, Starring Glenn Close
Glenn Close

