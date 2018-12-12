Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL

Dec. 12, 2018  

The New Group is currently presenting Clueless, the Musical by Amy Heckerling in a world premiere production with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi.

The show officially opened last night, December 11, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos from the big night below!

A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Amy Heckerling takes us back to 90s Beverly Hills with this musical version of her beloved film Clueless, a modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma. With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters. Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographer Kelly Devine (Come from Away) drive this fresh take on the story of Cher (Dove Cameron - "Liv and Maddie," Descendants, Hairspray Live!), a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation.

This production features Ephie Aardema (Tai), Sara Andreas (Heather), Gilbert L. Bailey II (Murray), Dave Thomas Brown (Josh), Dove Cameron (Cher), Will Connolly(Travis), Tiffany Engen (Swing), Katie Goffman (Swing), Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Lucy), Tessa Grady (Amber), Talya Groves (Summer), Chris Hoch (Mel / Mr. Hall / DMV Instructor), L'ogan J'ones (Max), Jeff Kuhr (Swing), Darius Jordan Lee (Sean), Justin Mortelliti (Christian), Megan Sikora (Miss Geist / Ms. Stoeger), Brett Thiele (Elton) and Zurin Villanueva (Dionne).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Erin Dilly, Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Edie Falco, Macy Falco

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Amy Heckerling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Amy Heckerling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Amy Heckerling, Will Connolly

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Justin Mortelliti, Darius Jordan Lee, Amy Heckerling, Brett Thiele, Will Connolly

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Will Connolly

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Will Connolly

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Brett Thiele

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Brett Thiele

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Darius Jordan Lee

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Darius Jordan Lee

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Justin Mortelliti

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Justin Mortelliti

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Jeff Kuhr, Darius Jordan Lee, L'ogan J'ones, Chris Hoch, Dave Thomas Brown, Justin Mortelliti, Brett Thiele

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Dave Thomas Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Dave Thomas Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Chris Hoch

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Chris Hoch

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
L'ogan J'ones

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
L'ogan Jones

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Jeff Kuhr

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Jeff Kuhr

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Kristin Hanggi

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Kristin Hanggi

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Ethan Popp, Amy Heckerling, Kristin Hanggi

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Tessa Grady

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Tessa Grady

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Danielle Marie Gonzalez

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Danielle Marie Gonzalez

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Sara Andreas

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Sara Andreas

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Talya Groves

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Talya Groves

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Megan Sikora

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Megan Sikora

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Zurin Villanueva, Gilbert L. Bailey II

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Zurin Villanueva

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Zurin Villanueva

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Katie Goffman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Katie Goffman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Ephie Aardema

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Ephie Aardema

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Tiffany Engen

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Tiffany Engen

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Ephie Aardema, Will Connolly

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Dove Cameron

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Dove Cameron

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Dove Cameron, Dave Thomas Brown

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Ephie Aardema, Dove Cameron, Zurin Villanueva

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Dove Cameron, Justin Mortelliti

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
Dove Cameron, Zurin Villanueva

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
The cast of CLUELESS

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
The cast and creative team of CLUELESS

