Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal with Nick Adams, Katie Thompson, and More in AND THE WORLD GOES ROUND

Abingdon Theatre Company has a star-studded gala in the works featuring a musical revue with some of Broadway's best and brightest. BroadwayWorld recently went into the rehearsal room, check out the photos below!

And the World Goes 'Round is a stunning musical revue by John Kander and Fred Ebb, the multi Tony Award winning team that wrote Chicago and Cabaret. From Flora the Red Menace to Kiss of the Spider Woman and everything in between, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems including "All that Jazz," "Maybe This Time," "Colored Lights" and "New York, New York," seamlessly woven into an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. And the World Goes 'Round is a celebration of life, love and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going.

The And The World Goes 'Round gala cast features Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, A Chorus Line, La Cage aux Folles), Sebastian Arcelus ("Madam Secretary," "House of Cards," Wicked), Jeannette Bayardelle (The Color Purple, Hair, Company), Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Jelly's Last Jam, Chicago), Cunio (Hairspray, Jersey Boys), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line, On the Town), Jenn Harris(Modern Orthodox, Silence the Musical), Olivier Award-winner Ruthie Henshall (Crazy For You, Miss Saigon, Chicago), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music, Cabaret, Once Upon a Mattress), Jeff Hiller (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman (The Producers, The Nance, Steel Pier), Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell), Bianca Marroquín (Chicago, In the Heights, The Pajama Game), Drama Desk Award nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked, Lennon), Christine Pedi (Little Me, Talk Radio, Chicago), two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia, Nine, The King and I), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, High School Musical), Angie L. Schworer (Something Rotten, The Producers, Sunset Boulevard), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), Ali Stroker ("Glee," Spring Awakening), Katie Thompson, (Giant, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Big Fish), and Sally Ann Triplett (Finding Neverland, The Last Ship, Carrie), with Gabriel Bernal (The World According to Snoopy), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Matthew Davies (Beauty and the Beast), Lily Kaufmann (Newsies, Hairspray), Pierre Marais (Saturday Night Fever, A Chorus Line), Ilda Mason (Cinderella, West Side Story), Jaysin McCollum (The Lion King), Yasmin Schancer (The Golden Smile). And The World Goes 'Round will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Kevin David Thomas, and direction by Chad Austin.

