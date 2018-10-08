Photo Coverage: Go Inside Elsie Fest 2018 with Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry and More!

Oct. 8, 2018  

Central Park was the place to be yesterday, as theatre fans from all over gathered to celebrate the fourth annual Elsie Fest! Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

Two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer Sutton Foster (TV Land's Younger, ABC Family's Bunheads, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet ), three-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry (Hamilton, Carousel, Violet, Shuffle Along,The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Emmy nominated songwriter, musician and actor Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and actor and Atlantic Records recording artist Alex Newell (Glee, Once on this Island) headlined this year's event, with featured special guest performances by Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright (Prima Donna and Hadrian Operas, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall), star of CW's THE FLASH, Grant Gustin and Tony nominated actress and Disney legend Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid, Crazy For You), among others.

Check out photos from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry

Amber Iman and Joshua Henry

Jodi Benson

Joshua Henry

Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen

Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen

Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Joe Iconis

The cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

Will Roland, George Salazar, and the cast of Be More Chill

Will Roland, George Salazar, and the cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

Will Roland and the cast of Be More Chill

The cast of Be More Chill

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus

Will Roland

Will Roland, George Salazar, and the cast of Be More Chill

Will Roland and Lauren Marcus

George Salazar

George Salazar

George Salazar

George Salazar

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson

Benj Pasek

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Darren Criss

Grant Gustin, Darren Criss, and Will Rolland

Grant Gustin, Darren Criss, and Will Rolland

Grant Gustin

Grant Gustin, Darren Criss, and Will Roland

Grant Gustin, Darren Criss, and Will Rolland

Grant Gustin and Darren Criss

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss

Nick Jonas and Darren Criss

Zachary Levi and Darren Criss

Zachary Levi and Darren Criss

Zachary Levi and Darren Criss

Zachary Levi and Darren Criss

Rufus Wainwright and Darren Criss

Rufus Wainwright and Darren Criss

Rufus Wainwright and Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

