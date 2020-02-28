Photo Coverage: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz, Ryan McCartan and the Cast of FROZEN Meet the Press

The new stars of Frozen on Broadway: McKenzie Kurtz, Ciara Renée, and Ryan McCartan, along with continuing stars Ryann Redmond and Noah J. Ricketts attended a press meet & greet at Sardi's earlier today.

Check out photos from the event below!

McKenzie Kurtz is making her Broadway debut starring as Anna, and Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) is starring as Elsa, replacing original Broadway stars Patti Murin and Caissie Levy. Ryan McCartan (Wicked; Heathers: The Musical; Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie") joins the cast as Hans, replacing Joe Carroll. The new stars began performances Tuesday, February 18, with Levy, Murin, and Carroll playing their final performance Sunday, February 16. Ryann Redmond, the first female to portray the beloved snowman Olaf, and Noah J. Ricketts, an original cast member who assumed the role of Kristoff last winter, also participated in the event.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



