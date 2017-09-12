Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera Awards Winners Dance Over to Sardi's to Celebrate!

Sep. 12, 2017  

Winners for the 2017 Chita Rivera Awards were announced just last night at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Following the show, guests celebrated at Sardi's and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities!

The 2017 Chita Rivera Awards, directed by four-time Tony® Award nominee Randy Skinner and hosted by Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth, were produced by American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) and its Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Nikki Feirt Atkins in association with Patricia Watt.

At the evening's ceremony, theater and dance legend Tommy Tune was presented with the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, Diane Paulus was presented with the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater as Director and Antonio Vendome was presented the Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanity.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, and the awards seek to continue that vision by not only celebrating the superb achievement of each nominee but by recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Chita Rivera

Pam MacKinnon, Diane Paulus

Diane Paulus, Carmen de Lavallade

Andy Blankenbuehler

Megan Sikora

Morgan Marcell, Ryan VanDenBoom

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Robert Fairchild, Megan Fairchild

Antonio Vendome and guest

Georgina Pazcoguin

Javier De Frutos and guest

Adam Schlesinger, Wendy Whelan, Diana DiMenna, Linda Saffire

Mikey Winslow

Lyrica Woodruff

Melanie Moore, Brandt Martinez

Kennedy Caughell

Brandt Martinez, Pearl Rhein, Alex Gibson, Ashley Perez Flanagan




Jennifer Broski

