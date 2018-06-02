Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More

We're in the midst of award season on Broadway, which means Stars in the Alley! The free Broadway concert was held yesterday, June 1, in Shubert Alley.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out photos from the performances, including Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Come From Away, Spongebob Squarepants, Once on This Island and more!

Stars in the Alley, produced by The Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, is a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. The event consists of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The United Airlines Presents: #StarsInTheAlley Produced By The Broadway League on June 1, 2018 in New York City.



Charlotte St. Martin



Melissa Benoist



Alex Newell and Melissa Benoist



Alex Newell



Katharine McPhee



Anthony Boyle



Jeremy Davis



Jeremy Davis and the cast of â€˜Frozenâ€™



The cast of â€™School of Rockâ€™



Chad Kimball



The cast from â€˜Come From Awayâ€™



Jenn Colella



Chad Kimball



Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons of 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'



Joshua Henry



The cast of â€˜Come From Awayâ€™



Alex Boniello



Will Roland, Michael Lee Brown and Alex Boniello



Will Roland



Michael Lee Brown



