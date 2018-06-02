Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More

Jun. 2, 2018  

We're in the midst of award season on Broadway, which means Stars in the Alley! The free Broadway concert was held yesterday, June 1, in Shubert Alley.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out photos from the performances, including Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Come From Away, Spongebob Squarepants, Once on This Island and more!

Stars in the Alley, produced by The Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, is a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. The event consists of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
The United Airlines Presents: #StarsInTheAlley Produced By The Broadway League on June 1, 2018 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Valerie Smaldone

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Tom Schumacher

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Tom Schumacher

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Charlotte St. Martin

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Tom Schumacher

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Melissa Benoist

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Melissa Benoist

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Melissa Benoist

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Melissa Benoist

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Newell and Melissa Benoist

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Newell and Melissa Benoist

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Newell and Melissa Benoist

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Newell

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Katharine McPhee

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Anthony Boyle

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Anthony Boyle

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Jeremy Davis

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Jeremy Davis and the cast of â€˜Frozenâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Jeremy Davis with the cast of â€˜Frozenâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
The cast of â€™School of Rockâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
The cast of â€™School of Rockâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
The cast from â€˜Come From Awayâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons of 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons of 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Joshua Henry

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
The cast of â€˜Come From Awayâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
The cast of â€˜Come From Awayâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
The cast of â€˜Come From Awayâ€™

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Boniello

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Boniello

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Will Roland, Michael Lee Brown and Alex Boniello

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Will Roland

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Michael Lee Brown

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Will Roland, Michael Lee Brown and Alex Boniello

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Michael Lee Brown

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Alex Boniello

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Will Roland, Michael Lee Brown and Alex Boniello

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig and â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig with the â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig with the â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig with the â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig with the â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Kyle Selig and Taylor Louderman with the â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™ cast

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Brian Ray Norris, Jai'Len Christine, Brynn Williams and Alex Gibson

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Jai'Len Christine

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Brian Ray Norris

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Brian Ray Norris, Jai'Len Christine, Brynn Williams and Alex Gibson

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Cady Huffman

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Cady Huffman

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Cady Huffman

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Kyle Selig

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Haley Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Haley Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Haley Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Haley Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Haley Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
John Glover

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
John Glover

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Beth Malone

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More

Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Check Out Photos From STARS IN THE ALLEY, Including Performances by DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SPONGEBOB, and More
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage at the Star-Studded STARS IN THE ALLEY Concert
  • Photo Coverage: Carey Mulligan of GIRLS AND BOYS Meets the Press
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of TCHAIKOVSKY: NONE BUT THE LONELY HEART Off-Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: ANGELS IN AMERICA Star Andrew Garfield Celebrates His Sardi's Portrait!
  • Photo Coverage: Gang's All Here! The Company of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Celebrates 50th Anniversary

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       