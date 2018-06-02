Photo Coverage: Carey Mulligan of GIRLS AND BOYS Meets the Press

BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan will bring her critically acclaimed starring performance in Girls & Boys, the shattering new play by Dennis Kelly and directed by Olivier Award winner Lyndsey Turner to New York for five weeks only.

The production was produced by The Royal Court Theatre in London where it had its world premiere this spring.

Produced by Audible, Girls & Boys will begin performances Tuesday, June 12 ahead of an official Wednesday, June 20 opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street).

Tickets are on sale beginning today through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787, or in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office. Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 1-7PM and Sunday from 1-3PM.

Audible listeners will have exclusive access to discounted, $69 tickets to the production of Girls & Boys. Offer code and offer details are available on www.audible.com/theater.

Audible will also record and release Carey Mulligan's acclaimed performance as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Audible's previous audio plays include Harry Clarke starring Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award nominee Billy Crudup, currently in its final three weeks at the Minetta Lane Theatre; and All the Ways to Say I Love You starring Judith Light.

They met at an airport and fell for each other. But in time, they would meet their fate as it all falls apart. A pulse-pounding new play from Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly takes you on a journey that is at once hilarious, gripping and heartbreaking. Don't miss this one-woman masterpiece that the Telegraph calls "a devastating tour de force from Carey Mulligan." Time Out London cheers: "Lyndsey Turner's production is a knock-out. A Hollywood megastar holding her own in an experimental but somehow also massively crowd-pleasing solo show-this is pretty rare."

The creative team for Girls & Boys includes Es Devlin (set design), Jack Galloway(Costume Design), Luke Halls (video design), Oliver Fenwick (lighting design), David McSeveney (sound design), and Joseph Alford (movement).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Photo call for The Royal Court Theatre Production of 'Girls and Boys' at Sardi's on June 1, 2018 in New York City.



Carey Mulligan



'Girls and Boys'