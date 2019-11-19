Photo Coverage: Candace Bushnell Talks at The Friars Club About Her New Book 'Is There Still Sex In the City?'

Article Pixel Nov. 19, 2019  

Twenty years after her sharp, seminal first book Sex and the City reshaped the landscape of pop culture and dating with its fly on the wall look at the mating rituals of the Manhattan elite, the trailblazing Candace Bushnell delivers a new book on the wilds and lows of sex and dating after fifty.

Set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as The Village, Is There Still Sex in the City? follows a cohort of female friendsa??Sassy, Kitty, Queenie, Tilda Tia, Marilyn, and Candacea??as they navigate the ever-modernizing phenomena of midlife dating and relationships. There's "Cubbing," in which a sensible older woman suddenly becomes the love interest of a much younger man, the "Mona Lisa" Treatmenta??a vaginal restorative surgery often recommended to middle aged women, and what it's really like to go on Tinder dates as a fifty-something divorcee. From the high highs (My New Boyfriend or MNBs) to the low lows (Middle Age Madness, or MAM cycles), Bushnell illustrates with humor and acuity today's relationship landscape and the types that roam it.

Drawing from her own experience, in Is There Still Sex in the City? Bushnell spins a smart, lively satirical story of love and life from all anglesa??marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all. This is an indispensable companion to one of the most revolutionary dating books of the twentieth century from one of our most important social commentators.

Bushnell recently stopped by the Friar's Club to chat about the new book and we're taking you inside the big event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Friars Club
The Friars Club

Candace Bushnell - Is there Still Sex In The City
Candace Bushnell - Is there Still Sex In The City

Lunch and Sex a discussion with Candace Bushnell
Lunch and Sex a discussion with Candace Bushnell

Jane Shevell, Magda Katz and Denise Richardson
Jane Shevell, Magda Katz and Denise Richardson

Mercedes Ellington
Mercedes Ellington

Linda Greenwald and Marcy Maybaum
Linda Greenwald and Marcy Maybaum

Mercedes Ellington and Denise Richardson
Mercedes Ellington and Denise Richardson

Candace Bushnell and Jane Shevell
Candace Bushnell and Jane Shevell

Larry Weissfeld and Candace Bushnell
Larry Weissfeld and Candace Bushnell

Denise Richardson Jane Shevell, Candace Bushnell and Magda Katz
Denise Richardson Jane Shevell, Candace Bushnell and Magda Katz

Carol Alt, Denise Richardson, Jane Shevell Candace Bushnell and Magda Katz
Carol Alt, Denise Richardson, Jane Shevell Candace Bushnell and Magda Katz

Carol Alt, Jane Shevell and Candace Bushnell
Carol Alt, Jane Shevell and Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell, Ro Hornak and Scott Hornak
Candace Bushnell, Ro Hornak and Scott Hornak

Scott Hornak and Larry Weissfeld
Scott Hornak and Larry Weissfeld

Denise Richardson
Denise Richardson

Jane Shevell
Jane Shevell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Denise Richardson
Denise Richardson

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Denise Richardson and Candace Bushnell
Denise Richardson and Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Denise Richardson and Candace Bushnell
Denise Richardson and Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Candace Bushnell
Candace Bushnell

Pat Addiss and Brett Galley
Pat Addiss and Brett Galley

Marguerite Parlionas and Pat Addiss
Marguerite Parlionas and Pat Addiss



