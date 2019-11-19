Photo Coverage: Candace Bushnell Talks at The Friars Club About Her New Book 'Is There Still Sex In the City?'

Twenty years after her sharp, seminal first book Sex and the City reshaped the landscape of pop culture and dating with its fly on the wall look at the mating rituals of the Manhattan elite, the trailblazing Candace Bushnell delivers a new book on the wilds and lows of sex and dating after fifty.

Set between the Upper East Side of Manhattan and a country enclave known as The Village, Is There Still Sex in the City? follows a cohort of female friendsa??Sassy, Kitty, Queenie, Tilda Tia, Marilyn, and Candacea??as they navigate the ever-modernizing phenomena of midlife dating and relationships. There's "Cubbing," in which a sensible older woman suddenly becomes the love interest of a much younger man, the "Mona Lisa" Treatmenta??a vaginal restorative surgery often recommended to middle aged women, and what it's really like to go on Tinder dates as a fifty-something divorcee. From the high highs (My New Boyfriend or MNBs) to the low lows (Middle Age Madness, or MAM cycles), Bushnell illustrates with humor and acuity today's relationship landscape and the types that roam it.



Drawing from her own experience, in Is There Still Sex in the City? Bushnell spins a smart, lively satirical story of love and life from all anglesa??marriage and children, divorce and bereavement, as well as the very real pressures on women to maintain their youth and have it all. This is an indispensable companion to one of the most revolutionary dating books of the twentieth century from one of our most important social commentators.

Bushnell recently stopped by the Friar's Club to chat about the new book and we're taking you inside the big event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



