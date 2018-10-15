Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!

Oct. 15, 2018  

Abingdon Theatre Company will soon present their special one-night-only gala event on Monday, October 22 at The Edison Ballroom.

The evening, honoring two-time Tony Award winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Passion; Wonderful Town), will be hosted by Randy Rainbow and feature an all-star concert performance of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire's award-winning musical revue Closer Than Ever with Nicholas Belton (Carousel), Lisa Brescia (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), Lewis Cleale (Book of Mormon), Nikki Renee Daniels (Porgy and Bess), Erin Davie (Side Show), George Dvorsky (Closer Than Ever), Claybourne Elder (Passion),Aaron Kaburick (Hello Dolly!), Jeff Kready(Tootsie), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita(Matilda), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Julia Murney (The Wild Party), Kyle Taylor Parker (Smokey Joe's Cafe), two-time Tony Award nominee David Pittu (Lovemusik), Conor Ryan(Desperate Measures), Justin Sargent (Jesus Christ Superstar Live NBC), Carrie St. Louis(Kinky Boots), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), two-time Tony Award nomineeMary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Cafe).

Closer Than Ever will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Kevin David Thomas, and direction by Chad Austin.

Individual gala tickets, starting at $500, include access to the cocktail reception, dinner, honoree tribute and live auction at 6PM, followed by the performance of Closer Than Ever at 8PM. A limited number of $125 performance-only tickets are also available, which include general admission with open bar for the 8PM performance. Doors open at 7:30PM for performance-only tickets. Both Individual gala tickets and performance-only tickets are available at abingdontheatre.org or by calling 212-868-2055, ext. 2.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Chad Austin

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Kevin David Thomas, Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent, Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent, Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent, Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent, Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent, Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent, Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Bonnie Milligan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Justin Matthew Sargent

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Kevin David Thomas, Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Nicholas Belton

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Chad Austin, Kevin David Thomas, Justin Matthew Sargent, Nicholas Belton, Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan

Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
Chad Austin, Kevin David Thomas, Justin Matthew Sargent, Nicholas Belton, Richard Maltby, Jr., Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan

Related Articles







From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Bonnie Milligan, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER Gala!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Aasif Mandvi's SAKINA'S RESTAURANT
  • Photo Coverage: Al Roker Takes First Bows In WAITRESS
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of ON BECKETT
  • Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road!
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE