Photo Coverage: Backstage at ALIVE! THE ZOMBIE MUSICAL, Starring Amanda Jane Cooper, Zach Adkins, and More!

A comic tale of unlikely love and blood unfolded on the stage of New York's Signature Theatre, Monday, July 29, when the New York Musical Festival presented ALIVE! The ZOMBIE Musical. The one night only concert, featuring zombies, singing fairies, dancing oracles and magic portals, was held at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos from backstage below!

ALIVE! follows a unique zombie who embarks on a mystical journey in search of his lost humanity. Along for the ride is a madcap news reporter, her sidekick and a depressed anchorwoman who is oddly drawn to the thoughtful zombie. Joining them are a pack of brainless zombies and the ferocious Big Z.

A host of Broadway performers led the cast, including Amanda Jane Cooper(Wicked), Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Belton (Great Comet), Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Hairspray) and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music).

Rounding out the cast of the bloody ghoul show are Chris Dwan (Finding Neverland), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Mary Page Nance (Great Comet), Alex Gibson(Spongebob Squarepants), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful) and Daisy Hobbs(Aladdin).

ALIVE! is directed by David Ruttura (School of Rock, Beautiful, Network) with musical direction by Taylor Peckham (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical). Produced by Barbara Chubb, ALIVE! is a featured concert in the New York Musical Festival, an annual showcase of new works from around the world performed July through August in various midtown locations. Book, music and lyrics for ALIVE! are by Josh Canfield (Great Comet of 1812, Falsettos, Doctor Zhivago, CBS-TV's Survivor).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



New York Musical Festival production of "Alive! The Zombie Musical" at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre on July 29, 2019 in New York City.



Josh Canfield, Taylor Peckham and David Ruttura



Josh Canfield, Taylor Peckham and David Ruttura



Bryonha Marie Parham, Josh Canfield and Megan Loughran



Bryonha Marie Parham, Josh Canfield and Megan Loughran



Bryonha Marie Parham



Bryonha Marie Parham



Bryonha Marie Parhamin



Josh Canfield and Kelly Devine



Josh Canfield and Kelly Devine



Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Jamie deRoy



Hunter Ryan Herdlicka and Jamie deRoy



Barbara Chubb, Josh Canfield and David Ruttura



Amanda Jane Cooper, Daisy Hobbs and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Amanda Jane Cooper, Daisy Hobbs and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Josh Canfield and Barbara Chubb



Josh Canfield and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Josh Canfield and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Josh Groban and Josh Canfield



Josh Groban and Josh Canfield



Josh Groban and Josh Canfield



Josh Groban, Josh Canfield and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Josh Groban and Jamie deRoy



Alex Gibson, Kennedy Caughell, Blaine Alden Krauss, Mary Page Nance, Josh Groban, Nicholas Belton and Josh Canfield



Kennedy Caughell, Daisy Hobbs, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Alex Gibson, Amanda Jane Cooper, Blaine Alden Krauss, Mary Page Nance, Nicholas Belton and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Alex Gibson, Kennedy Caughell, Blaine Alden Krauss, Mary Page Nance, Josh Groban, Nicholas Belton and Josh Canfield



Kennedy Caughell, Daisy Hobbs, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Alex Gibson, Amanda Jane Cooper, Blaine Alden Krauss, Mary Page Nance, Josh Canfield, Nicholas Belton and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Kennedy Caughell, Daisy Hobbs, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Alex Gibson, Amanda Jane Cooper, Blaine Alden Krauss, Mary Page Nance, Josh Canfield, Nicholas Belton and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Kennedy Caughell, Daisy Hobbs, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Alex Gibson, Amanda Jane Cooper, Blaine Alden Krauss, Mary Page Nance, Josh Canfield, Nicholas Belton and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Kennedy Caughell, Daisy Hobbs, Chris Dwan, Zach Adkins, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Alex Gibson, Amanda Jane Cooper, Blaine Alden Krauss, Mary Page Nance, Josh Canfield, Nicholas Belton and Hunter Ryan Herdlicka