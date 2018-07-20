Photo Coverage: Backstage With Renee Taylor at MY LIFE ON A DIET

Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor has returned to the New York stage in My Life on a Diet, an autobiographical comedy written by Ms. Taylor and her late husband Joseph Bologna.

We're taking you backstage with Ms. Taylor at her show! Check out photos below!

Originally directed by Mr. Bologna, My Life on a Diet is currently in its New York premiere run Off-Broadway at Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46 Street, between Ninth & Tenth Aves) beginning Thursday, July 12, 2018. The limited, 6-week engagement is currently scheduled to run through Sunday, August 19th. The Opening is Wednesday, July 25th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets to My Life on a Diet are now available online at MyLifeOnADietPlay.com or by calling Telecharge at (212) 239-6200.

Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie," Taylor, in My Life on a Diet, dishes out juicy anecdotes about -- and weight loss tips from -- Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando and Cary Grant (she used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might live like one). By sharing her high and lows - on and off the scale - as only she could, Renée Taylor proves how the ability to laugh will get you through it all.

Renée explains, "A few years ago, I had the pleasure to work with my friend Nora Ephronon her wonderful play, Love, Loss, and What I Wore. I told her that, as a woman who had worn every size from 4 to 18 over the years, my version of the play would be called, 'Love, Loss, and What I Ate.' Well, this is that play, but I ended up calling it My Life on a Diet."

MY LIFE ON A DIET has a set by Harry Feiner, costume by Pol' Atteu, lighting by Stefanie Risk, sound by Jay Risk and projections by Michael Redman. The Production Stage Manager is April Ann Kline.

MY LIFE ON A DIET is presented by Julian Schlossberg in association with Morris S. Levy, Rodger Hess, Harold Newman, Jim Fantaci, Andrew Tobias, and Ronald Glazer/Sabrina Hutt.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Renee Taylor starring in 'My Life On A Diet'



Theatre Marquee for Renee Taylor starring in 'My Life On A Diet'



Theatre Marquee for Renee Taylor starring in 'My Life On A Diet'



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor



Renee Taylor