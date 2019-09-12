BELLA BELLA
Photo Coverage: BELLA BELLA's Harvey Fierstein and Kimberly Senior Meet the Press

Sep. 12, 2019  

MTC will soon present the World Premiere of Bella Bella, written and performed by Tony Award Winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina, Torch Song, Hairspray). The play will begin previews on October 1 at New York City Center - Stage I, with opening night set for October 22.

Four-time Tony Award® winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina) returns to MTC taking on New York City's very own political firebrand, Bella Abzug, in his new raucous, heart-rending and absurdly humorous solo show. Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance. Directing is Kimberly Senior (The Niceties).

Fierstein and Senior just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein, Kimberly Senior

Harvey Fierstein, Kimberly Senior

Kimberly Senior

Kimberly Senior

