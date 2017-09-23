Photo Coverage: Ars Nova's KPOP Celebrates Opening Night

Sep. 23, 2017  

KPOP is here and America will never be the same. Claim your exclusive, all-access pass and immerse yourself in the Korean Pop music factory where stars are made... or broken. KPOP is presented by Ars Nova, in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, KPOP is a high-octane immersive event that gives you a backstage pass to a K-pop music factory.

Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and Vanessa Kai have joined and complete the cast of predominantly Asian and Asian American performers, who now number 18, and also include Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, Katie Lee Hill (Nerds), Joomin Hwang, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Deborah Kim, Susannah Kim, Ashley Park(Sunday in the Park with George, The King and I), Sun Hye Park, James Saito, James Seol (A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Small Mouth Sounds), David Shih, Jason Tam(If/Then, Lysistrata Jones), John Yi and Ebony Williams (Beyoncé's Formation World Tour).

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim (The Model American, HBO's "Girls") and features a book by Kim, music & lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon(The View UpStairs), an immersive design by Woodshed Collective, choreography by Bessie-nominee Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker, TruTV's "Face Off") and is directed by Teddy Bergman (Empire Travel Agency).

The creative team includes Gabriel Hainer Evansohn (Production Design), Tricia Barsamian (Costume Design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Design), Will Pickens(Sound Design), Phillip Gulley (Projection and Video Design), Sujin Kim-Ramsey (Music Director), Helen Park & Max Vernon (Orchestration, Vocal Arrangements, Music Production) and LIzzy Lee (Production Stage Manager).

Performances of KPOP will take place September 5-October 7 (see above schedule) at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, located at 502 West 53rd Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Tuesday, September 19 for an official opening on Friday, September 22 at 8pm. Tickets, priced at $45 general/$75 premium, can be purchased by visiting arsnovanyc.com or by calling 212-352-3101.

Ars Nova's Ticket Initiative, generously supported in part by New York City's Department of Cultural Affairs, underwrites the cost of tickets for all performances, allowing the company to make theater accessible to the next generation of theater-goers. Through that initiative, $25 tickets are available with code KPOPSICLE for performances September 5-9 and $35 tickets are available with code LOLLIPOP for performances September 11-16.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Jason Tam
Jason Tam

Ashley Park
Ashley Park

Jason Egan
Jason Egan

Jason Egan
Jason Egan

Max Vernon
Max Vernon

Max Vernon
Max Vernon

Jason Kim
Jason Kim

Jason Kim
Jason Kim

James Seol
James Seol

Helen Park
Helen Park

Helen Park
Helen Park

Jason Tam and Ashley Park
Jason Tam and Ashley Park

Jason Tam and Ashley Park
Jason Tam and Ashley Park

Jason Tam and Ashley Park
Jason Tam and Ashley Park

Jason Tam and Ashley Park
Jason Tam and Ashley Park

James Saito
James Saito

Ashley Park
Ashley Park

John Yi
John Yi

Joomin Hwang
Joomin Hwang

Jennifer Weber and Taeko Koji
Jennifer Weber and Taeko Koji

Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman
Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman

Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman
Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman

Jason Egan, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman
Jason Egan, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park and Taylor Louderman

Julia Abueva
Julia Abueva

Julia Abueva
Julia Abueva

Deborah Kim
Deborah Kim

Katie Lee Hill
Katie Lee Hill

Sun Hye Park
Sun Hye Park

Susannah Kim
Susannah Kim

Cathy Ang
Cathy Ang

Cathy Ang
Cathy Ang

Deborah Kim, Cathy Ang, Katie Lee Hill, Susannah Kim, Julia Abueva and Sun Hye Park
Deborah Kim, Cathy Ang, Katie Lee Hill, Susannah Kim, Julia Abueva and Sun Hye Park

Jiho Kang
Jiho Kang

Jiho Kang
Jiho Kang

James Seol and Sun Hye Park
James Seol and Sun Hye Park

Deborah Kim, Cathy Ang and Sun Hye Park
Deborah Kim, Cathy Ang and Sun Hye Park

Vanessa Kai
Vanessa Kai

Vanessa Kai and Ashley Park
Vanessa Kai and Ashley Park

Amanda Morton
Amanda Morton

David Shih
David Shih

Jinwoo Jung
Jinwoo Jung

Ebony Williams
Ebony Williams

Ebony Williams
Ebony Williams

Jinwoo Jung and Ebony Williams
Jinwoo Jung and Ebony Williams

Jinwoo Jung and Ebony Williams
Jinwoo Jung and Ebony Williams

Ebony Williams and Sun Hye Park
Ebony Williams and Sun Hye Park

Teddy Bergman
Teddy Bergman

Jason Kim and Teddy Bergman
Jason Kim and Teddy Bergman

Helen Park, Ebony Williams and Max Vernon
Helen Park, Ebony Williams and Max Vernon




