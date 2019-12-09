Photo Blast From the Past: Shirley Bassey on Broadway in 1979

Today, we're flashing back to opening night of Shirley Bassey on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre on September 10, 1979.

Check out a photo of the marquee, as well as of Shirley herself, below!

Dame Shirley Veronica Bassey, is a Welsh singer whose career began in the mid-1950s. She is best known for recording the theme songs to the James Bond films Goldfinger (1964), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and Moonraker (1979).

In 2000, Bassey was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to the performing arts. In 1977 she received the Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist in the previous 25 years. Bassey is considered one of the most popular female vocalists in Britain during the second half of the 20th century.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Theatre Marquee on the Opening Night for Shirley Bassey on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre on September 10, 1979 in New York City.

Shirley Bassey arriving for the Opening Night for Shirley Bassey on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre on September 10, 1979 in New York City.



