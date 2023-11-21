Photo: Ariana Grande & McKenzie Kurtz Attend SPAMALOT on Broadway

A Glindas' night out!

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Broadway's current Glinda, McKenzie Kurtz, and the Wicked film's Glinda, Ariana Grande, visited Broadway last night! The pair had a "Glindas' night out" at Spamalot on Broadway. 

Check out McKenzie Kurtz' Instagram post below!

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.
 
Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT! Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive at Opening Night of SPAMALOT!

See photos of stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Vanessa Williams, Victor Garber, Cobie Smulders, and more as they arrive at Spamalot opening night here!

2
Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows! Photo
Photos: Get a Look at SPAMALOT Opening Night Bows!

See photos of the opening night curtain call at Spamalot on Broadway here!

3
Video: SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Photo
Video: SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night

The company of Spamalot has lots of reasons to look on the bright side of life today! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy just celebrated its opening night at the St. James Theatre last night, November 16.

4
Photos: On the Red Carpet at SPAMALOT Opening Night Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at SPAMALOT Opening Night

Check out photos from the opening night red carpet of Spamalot!

More Hot Stories For You

Black Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural GalaBlack Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural Gala
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterReview Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVESVideo: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You