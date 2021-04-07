Phillipa Soo, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Laura Bell Bundy and More Join the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality This Saturday

Broadway and screen actors are coming together to support the Equal Rights Amendment at the virtual Living Equality fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Living Equality Gala and Awards is the first annual fundraising gala for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality (FFWE), and will feature musical performances, personal testimonies and shared experiences, and a live auction.

Among the other special guests attending the Living Equality Gala and Awards are the renowned equality activist Gloria Steinem, who will be presenting Michelle Kydd Lee and Tina Tchen with the Gloria Steinem Living Equality Award; and actress and activist Alyssa Milano. Caroline Clarke, journalist and author, will be co-emceeing the event with actress and equality advocate Debra Messing.

The ERA Coalition/FFWE is posthumously honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the Lifetime Equal Rights Award, accepted by her granddaughter, civil rights advocate Clara Spera.

Broadway performers during the evening's festivities include Phillipa Soo, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Laura Bell Bundy, Karen Olivo, and Stephanie Block. Special thank you to Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), writer and actress, for her support on this event.

The Broadway stars will be joined on the virtual stage by legendary skateboarder and founder of The Tony Hawk Foundation, Tony Hawk; and Lizzie Armanto, an American-Finnish Olympic skateboarder who is the first woman to ever complete "The Loop," a 360 degree skateboard ramp.

Distinguished honorees attending the event include LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund; Nsé Ufot, CEO, New Georgia Project; Michelle Kidd Lee, Chief Innovation Officer, Creative Artists Agency; Tina Tchen, President and CEO of TIME'S UP Now; Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.); Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-Calif.); Ellie Smeal, President, Feminist Majority Foundation; Dolores Huerta, American labor leader; and Kimberlé Crenshaw, lawyer and civil rights advocate.

"We are thrilled to see the collective star power of both Hollywood and Broadway coming together to support the codification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution. It's about time women were added to the founding documents, and with these amazing advocates and performers behind us, 2021 will be the year we finally see this happen. We're grateful for their support for our mission to ensure an equal future for all women and girls," said Carol Jenkins, CEO and President of the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality.

Live auction items up for bid before and during the live event include skateboards signed by Tony Hawk and Lizzie Armato, wine tastings, tee shirts signed by Gloria Steinem, and more!

All ticket sales, auction proceeds, and donations go to the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality and support the advocacy, education, and coalition work done to further the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution and adoption of pro-equality policies across the United States. Tickets can be purchased online.