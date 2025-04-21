Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson & More Will Honor Lin-Manuel Miranda at Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Town Hall just announced an expanding roster of legendary artists for its inaugural Spring Shout benefit concert honoring Lin-Manuel Miranda, taking place Monday, May 19. This one-night-only event will now include electrifying performances from original cast members of the award-winning productions Hamilton and Freestyle Love Supreme, joining previously announced stars from In the Heights and Warriors.

The evening will bring guests on a musical journey through Miranda’s creative universe, from his earliest influences to the artistic giants who shaped his voice. Taking the stage are Tony winners, freestyle phenoms, Broadway icons, including close friends, co-stars, and muses—all uniting to honor Miranda’s artistic legacy and transformative impact.

Newly announced performers include:

From Hamilton: Jasmine Cephas Jones, Nicholas Christopher, Jordan Fisher, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Mandy Gonzalez, Julia Harriman, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo

From Freestyle Love Supreme: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, Kaila Mullady, Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan, Anthony Veneziale

They join a previously announced roster of powerhouse talent, including:

From In the Heights: Alex Lacamoire, Christopher Jackson, Eliseo Roman, Janet Dacal, Mandy Gonzalez, Olga Merediz, Priscilla Lopez, Robin De Jesús

From Warriors: Eisa Davis, Amber Gray, Aneesa Folds, Gizel Jiménez, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Julia Harriman, Kenita Miller, Phillipa Soo, Sasha Hutchings

At the heart of the evening, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be presented with The Town Hall Vanguard Award, recognizing his visionary body of work that exemplifies The Town Hall’s enduring mission: to elevate artistic excellence, foster civic dialogue, and celebrate community impact. The concert will also honor Tom Wirtshafter, Town Hall Board President Emeritus, with the Friend of the Arts Award, celebrating his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to the performing arts.

“This concert is more than a celebration—it’s a love letter to Lin-Manuel’s artistic journey, the artists who shaped it, and the cultural institutions that make moments like this possible,” said Nevin Steinberg, president of the Board of Trustees for The Town Hall Foundation. “It’s also a reminder that by supporting the Town Hall, you’re championing the voices that will shape the next century of culture and conversation.”

Proceeds from the benefit concert will support The Town Hall’s mission to amplify the voices shaping the next century of culture and conversation. The Town Hall, a historic venue since 1921, continues its dedication to blending artistic excellence with community impact, and this extraordinary night will undoubtedly reflect that spirit.