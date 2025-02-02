Petra Jasmiina Unites Nordic & Baltic Artists In NYC With NANY Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When Petra Jasmiina arrived in New York City a decade ago with little more than a guitar and a suitcase, she never imagined she'd one day become a linchpin for Nordic and Baltic artistry in the city. Now, the Finnish singer-songwriter is channeling her journey into Nordic Artists of New York (NANY), a bold new collective uniting expat creatives through mentorship, collaboration, and a shared mission to amplify their voices in NYC's competitive arts scene.



Jasmiina's early struggles navigating housing, building connections, and carving space in the indie music world inspired NANY's ethos. “New York-based Nordic and Baltic artists often fall between organizational support systems available to those visiting New York from their Nordic homelands," she explains. "We're here to bridge that gap, offering resources and visibility to those already forging international careers in the city."

Launched in November 2024 with embassy endorsements and a star-studded inaugural event, NANY has quickly gained momentum. Its upcoming Earth Day showcase, True North (April 22, New York Estonian House), promises an immersive blend of music, dance, theater, and visual art from creators across eight Nordic and Baltic nations. Early bird tickets drop next month.



Jasmiina leads NANY alongside luminaries like GRAMMY-shortlisted theatre/film composer Johanna Telander, global kanklės virtuoso Simona Smirnova, and Forbes Under 30 nominee Valev Laube. Partner organizations include the Scandinavian American Theater Company, Finlandia Foundation, and all four Nordic Consulates General in NYC.

"NANY is a dynamic network strengthening Nordic-Baltic artistry through collaboration," praises Maiken Tandgaard Derno of Denmark's Consulate General.



Jasmiina's knack for community isn't new: During COVID, she founded Indie NYC, a virtual hub featuring 100+ local musicians. Her diplomatic work with Finnish/Danish ministries and projects like the GRAMMY-shortlisted Kalevala The Musical further cemented her cross-cultural vision.



Beyond artistry, NANY partners with environmental initiatives, reflecting Nordic values of sustainability. "We protect the planet through what we do best-art and unity," says Jasmiina.



Artists and partners can join NANY's growing network at www.nordicartistsofnewyork.com. Follow @nordicartistsofnewyork on Instagram and Facebook for updates on True North tickets and future events.