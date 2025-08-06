Peter Jöback Releases 2025 Swedish Pride Anthem 'The Spectrum of Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West End and Broadway star Peter Jöback, known to London audiences for his performances in shows such as Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables, has released this year’s official Pride anthem for Stockholm Pride: The Spectrum of Love.

The song is co-written by Jöback together with British songwriters Ed Harcourt and Kathryn Williams, the same creative trio behind his album Atlas. To create a modern dance and arena anthem, producer Svidden (Jimmy Koitzsch) joined the team for the production.

"If you could go back in time and tell your younger self that you will make it, that there is a community of people just like you who will accept and support you, this is the song you would sing," says Peter Jöback. "It is also written so that people outside of the LGBTQIA+ community can relate to that feeling. It’s about seeing the beauty and authenticity in your heart and daring to let it shine. For me, this song is a way to give hope to anyone feeling lost or afraid – a promise that you are not alone."

The song had its exclusive live premiere on 14 July during HRH Crown Princess Victoria’s 48th birthday celebrations at Borgholm Castle ruins, on the island of Öland – an event broadcast live on Sweden’s national television, SVT, where Jöback performed the song for the very first time. During Stockholm Pride (30 July – 3 August), he will perform The Spectrum of Love several times in Pride Park. Listen to the recording of the track below.

About Peter Jöback

Peter Jöback is a multi-platinum recording artist, having collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Sia, the B52’s Kate Pierson, Gale Ann Dorsey and Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA. Since releasing his debut album in 1997, he has received a number of Swedish Grammy nominations, including a nomination for the esteemed Artist of the Year Award, and has sold in excess of 1million concert tickets in Scandanavia. On the stage, he has starred in productions on both the West End and Broadway, including Miss Saigon, The Witches of Eastwick, and Phantom of the Opera.