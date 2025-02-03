Permafrost Theatre Collective To Kick Off Signature Icebreaker Playreading Series With The Z.U.M.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Permafrost Theatre Collective has announced The Z.U.M. by Jaden Alvaro Gines as the first performance of their 2025 Icebreaker Series, an ongoing slate of programming dedicated to presenting and nurturing new works.

The public presentation of The Z.U.M. will take place on Sunday, February 16 at Pearl Studios. The cast includes Anania Williams, Gabriel Ethridge, and McAllister Stowell. Em Hausmann directs.

Following a financial emergency at home, Ash-a genderqueer 18 year old with an affinity for makeup-is sleeping in their car and about to start work at a ZUMIEZ in the middle of nowhere. There they meet Ez, the assistant manager and an aspiring rave musician who also knows a thing or two about makeup. As they grow closer, the pair learn that their store is under threat of immediate closure, and so hatch a madcap scheme to save it. They plan a secret rave in the outlet after hours with Ez DJing, hoping the ticket sales will let them refinance the store and pay off their personal debts. However, as the two grow closer, tensions rise. They start to weigh the prospect of survival against their larger goals and dreams, struggling to reconcile what they want with the needs of the ones they love.

This is the kickoff to PTC's latest Icebreaker Series, which will be held every other month going forward in 2025. Since its inception in 2019, the purpose of this program has been to uplift artists and incubate their works in an informed and supportive ecosystem. The series promises daring new pieces set to challenge audiences and artists alike, shining a light on ideas and feelings that do not often get their time in the light. Past contributors include Mackenzie Lansing (Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), SMJ (2022 - 2023 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow), and Matt cox (Puffs).

ABOUT PERMAFROST THEATRE COLLECTIVE