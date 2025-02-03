Permafrost Theatre Collective To Kick Off Signature Icebreaker Playreading Series With The Z.U.M.

The public presentation of The Z.U.M. will take place on Sunday, February 16 at Pearl Studios.
Permafrost Theatre Collective has announced The Z.U.M. by Jaden Alvaro Gines as the first performance of their 2025 Icebreaker Series, an ongoing slate of programming dedicated to presenting and nurturing new works.
The public presentation of The Z.U.M. will take place on Sunday, February 16 at Pearl Studios. The cast includes Anania Williams, Gabriel Ethridge, and McAllister Stowell. Em Hausmann directs.
Following a financial emergency at home, Ash-a genderqueer 18 year old with an affinity for makeup-is sleeping in their car and about to start work at a ZUMIEZ in the middle of nowhere. There they meet Ez, the assistant manager and an aspiring rave musician who also knows a thing or two about makeup. As they grow closer, the pair learn that their store is under threat of immediate closure, and so hatch a madcap scheme to save it. They plan a secret rave in the outlet after hours with Ez DJing, hoping the ticket sales will let them refinance the store and pay off their personal debts. However, as the two grow closer, tensions rise. They start to weigh the prospect of survival against their larger goals and dreams, struggling to reconcile what they want with the needs of the ones they love.
This is the kickoff to PTC's latest Icebreaker Series, which will be held every other month going forward in 2025. Since its inception in 2019, the purpose of this program has been to uplift artists and incubate their works in an informed and supportive ecosystem. The series promises daring new pieces set to challenge audiences and artists alike, shining a light on ideas and feelings that do not often get their time in the light. Past contributors include Mackenzie Lansing (Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), SMJ (2022 - 2023 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow), and Matt cox (Puffs).
Founded in 2018, Permafrost Theatre Collective is a multidisciplinary collaboration of artists dedicated to creating bold new work and reimagining classics. Their storytelling is rooted in the ensemble and puts communication and empathy above all else. Artists come together in The Collective under the common belief that the shared experience of art should be transformative and cathartic for both artist and audience. The Collective acts as a resource and platform for artists of diverse backgrounds to create in whatever medium effectively presents itself. First, last, and foremost; the work created is to act as an axe for the frozen sea inside us, to break through the Permafrost of the human condition. permafrosttheatrecollective.com
Videos