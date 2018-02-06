Performers Claim 17 Instances of Sexual Assault from Audience at SLEEP NO MORE

Click Here for More Articles on SLEEP NO MORE

According to Buzzfeed News, visitors at Sleep No More have taken 'immersive theatre' to the next level, with eight company members claiming a total of 17 different instances of being groped by audience members.

The complaints reportedly date back to 2011, when the show, which is known for creating a unique theatrical environment, began its run in New York. "Once you gave people a mask, it was carte blanche to let them do whatever they wanted," a former show steward told BuzzFeed News.

The New York premiere of Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is now playing at the McKittrick Hotel (530 W 27th Street, New York, NY). The production began performances on March 7, 2011, and officially opened on April 13, 2011 to rave reviews. It has since gone on to win a slew of theatrical honours, including the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and the Obie Awards' Special Citation for Design & Choreography.

A legendary hotel. Shakespeare's fallen hero. A film noir shadow of suspense. Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique. No one under sixteen will be permitted.

Photo Credit: Yaniv Schulman

