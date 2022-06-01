Performances of GOLDEN SHIELD Cancelled Through June 5 Due to Covid

Performances of GOLDEN SHIELD tonight through Sunday June 5 are canceled due to COVID cases in the company. All tickets for those performance will be exchanged or refunded at the original point of purchase.

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone at MTC), opened at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). Golden Shield's ensemble cast features Cindy Cheung, Fang Du, Kristen Hung, Daniel Jenkins, Michael C. Liu, Max Gordon Moore, Ruibo Qian and Gillian Saker.

From international playwright Anchuli Felicia King comes a riveting new play about loyalties, intrigue and the delicate art of translation. When enterprising American lawyer Julie Chen files a class-action lawsuit involving a multinational technology corporation and the Chinese government, she hires her strong-minded sister Eva as her translator. But what compromises will they make in order to win? And can they put aside their past differences to speak the same language? Directing this fast-paced production is May Adrales (Vietgone).