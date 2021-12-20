Performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancelled From Dec 20 Through Dec 26

Performances of Dear Evan Hansen from December 20 through December 26 have been canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding Covid-19. Performances are scheduled to resume 12/27.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.



A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.