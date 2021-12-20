Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancelled From Dec 20 Through Dec 26

Performances are scheduled to resume 12/27.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Performances of Dear Evan Hansen from December 20 through December 26 have been canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding Covid-19. Performances are scheduled to resume 12/27.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.


