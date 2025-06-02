Pedicab Disruptions in Theater District Prompt Outcry as City Council Bill Gains Momentum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a new report in The New York Post, a growing chorus of performers, theater workers, and Midtown residents is speaking out against the disruptive presence of pedicabs in the Broadway theater district, as a proposed New York City Council bill moves forward aiming to limit their impact.

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the bill, introduced by Council members Erik Bottcher and Keith Powers, would prohibit pedicabs from operating within 50 feet of theater entrances and exits, banning them from parking, stopping, or picking up or dropping off passengers in those areas. The legislation is a direct response to long-standing complaints about excessive noise and aggressive solicitation tactics that have increasingly disrupted the Broadway experience.

New reporting now highlights just how serious the issue has become. According to Kenneth Winter, a longtime pedicab driver and spokesperson for the New York Pedicab Alliance, unlicensed pedicabs have been blasting music outside theaters—sometimes an hour before curtain call—forcing performers to ad-lib over the noise. “They park in front of the theater waiting for the show to come out,” Winter said. “They’re like piranhas.”

The culprits, Winter noted, are “mostly” unlicensed drivers who avoid the costly insurance requirements that come with proper licensing. While the license itself costs less than $50 a year, the insurance costs can run into the thousands, leading to a spike in unlicensed operations—particularly since the pandemic. Some of these drivers have been reported charging unsuspecting customers $300–$400 for short rides.

The disruption has been felt inside the theaters. “Yeah, you can hear it inside the theater,” said Pete Tarr, a security guard at the Belasco Theatre. “We tell them to turn down the music, and they give us the finger.” A guard at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre added, “[The pedicabs] create a problem.”

In support of the bill, Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, emphasized the street safety concerns that accompany the congestion. “When theaters get out … the pedicabs are generally in the streets, and maybe the congestion that they cause forces more people into the street,” he said.

Still, some pedicab drivers argue the bill goes too far. John Aybaz, a 26-year-old driver from Turkey, admitted he plays music to attract customers, but said he does so only after shows let out. “It’s unfair to punish all of us … for the few that do that,” Aybaz said. “Banning us from waiting outside the theaters will kill our business.”

Winter also voiced opposition to the bill, stating that existing laws should be better enforced rather than adding new restrictions. “We don’t support this bill on any level,” he said. “It’s dumb.” He argued that more aggressive enforcement—including stiffer penalties and confiscation of unlicensed vehicles—would be a more effective solution. While the NYPD does seize unlicensed pedicabs, Winter claims they are often returned once summonses are processed.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that the agency is actively addressing “complex and chronic quality of life conditions” citywide. Between November 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025, precincts covering the theater district seized 425 pedicabs and issued 965 summonses.