Paul Winter Consort Will Perform First-Ever Thanksgiving Celebration in NYC's Cathedral of St. John The Divine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Paul Winter Consort will present their first-ever Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave., NYC, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 29, 2025. This concert marks the Consort's first holiday event in the Cathedral since 2019.

The title of the event is “Horn of Plenty,” which is the literal meaning of “cornucopia,” the traditional Thanksgiving symbol of abundance.

“I have always seen Thanksgiving as an ode to harvest time in the fall,” says seven-time Grammy award-winner Paul Winter. “The genesis of this theme was the radio program NPR commissioned us to produce in 2024, called Horn of Plenty. The experience of weaving that program gave rise to a bounty of new music during the past year, much of which will be featured in this upcoming Cathedral concert.”

Winter has often referred to his instrument, the soprano saxophone, as a “horn” and has aspired to produce voice on saxophone that is similar to a French horn. He says, “I feel a deep sense of gratitude to my horn for how it has become a kind of ‘magic carpet' for me, carrying me to adventures in many places around the world.”

Performers at the November 29th concert include Paul Winter, soprano sax; Eugene Friesen, cello; Henrique Eisenmann, piano; and Tim Brumfield playing the Cathedral's newly restored Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ.

The concert also celebrates Paul Winter's new album, Horn of Plenty, which will be released on November 21, 2025. Showcasing the soprano sax of Paul Winter with the Paul Winter Consort, the album features special guests from Brazil, Russia, Ireland, Romania, and Armenia, along with the voices of Dolphin, Wood Thrush, Blue Whale, and Timber Wolf.