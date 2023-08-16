Paul J. Botelho, Brice Brown, Douglas Dunn, and Steve Gibson Bring BODY / SHADOW to Judson Church

Performances are Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, at 8pm, at Judson Memorial Church.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

This fall, Paul J. Botelho, Brice Brown, Douglas Dunn, and Steve Gibson will present BODY / SHADOW, a new experimental opera featuring 16 dancers. Performances are Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, at 8pm, at Judson Memorial Church, 55 Washington Square South (between Thompson and Sullivan Streets), in Manhattan. Tickets for BODY / SHADOW are $25 and will be available on Eventbrite and at Click Here beginning September 15.

BODY / SHADOW is an experimental opera with music by Paul J. Botelho, images, set design, and text by Brice Brown, choreography by Douglas Dunn, and visual media design by Steve Gibson. Presented in the round, the work features 16 dancers who perform a series of nonlinear, one-minute acts. Dunn conducts the dancers in real time, improvising the sequencing of each act. As the dancers move throughout the space, they activate a five-channel video that is projected onto dancer-handled screens. Simultaneously, Botelho circulates among the dancers, performing vocal improvisations to an electro-acoustic score. This layered multimedia-based opera calls into question the coherence of the human body, highlighting its vulnerability and doubleness.

BODY / SHADOW will be performed by Jules Bakshi, Cemiyon Barber, Jay Beardsley, Alexandra Berger, Dwayne Brown, Janet Charleston, Savannah Jade Dobbs, Steph Jacco, Vanessa Knouse, Corinne Lohner, Emily Pope, Deniz Sancak, Jin Ju Song-Begin, Mac Twining, Timothy Ward, and Arthur “Trace” Yeames.

This performance-based BODY / SHADOW is accompanied by a limited edition hardbound publication of the same name featuring text, images, and a CD. More information at: https://www.bodyshadowopera.com/publication

 




