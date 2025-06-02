Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, 2025/2026 Broadway Touring Season & More Announced For McCallum Theater

Audio brought to you by:

The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert has announced its 2025–2026 season, unveiling a robust lineup of Broadway musicals, concerts, orchestras, dance, comedy, and community programming. Tickets go on sale June 2, 2025, at 8 a.m. through the theatre’s website, box office, and by phone.

“This upcoming season marks our commitment to presenting and representing the unique narratives which have the power to unite us all through empathy, beauty and laughter,” said McCallum Theatre CEO Yvonne Bell. “The McCallum team and our partners have curated an extraordinary roster of shows and talents to engage, inspire and delight our diverse and culturally rich community.”

“With Yvonne at the helm and the incredible support of our trustees and donors, we’re ready to show the Coachella Valley why the arts belong to everyone,” said Garry Kief, Chair of the McCallum Board of Trustees. “It’s exciting to launch the season earlier than ever to serve the ever-growing community of full-time residents.”

The season begins on Wednesday, September 10, with a farewell performance by The Righteous Brothers as part of their Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell Tour, featuring hits including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Unchained Melody,” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

Broadway at the McCallum

The 2025–2026 Broadway series opens with Shucked (November 25–30), the Tony Award-winning musical comedy featuring a book by Robert Horn (Tootsie), music by Grammy winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by Jack O’Brien (Hairspray).

From December 9–14, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, brings its lavish world of spectacle and romance to Palm Desert. The show is based on Baz Luhrmann’s film and features a musical mash-up of contemporary pop hits.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical runs December 23–28. Created with Neil Diamond himself, the production explores the life and career of the chart-topping artist behind “Sweet Caroline,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “America.”

Beetlejuice will haunt the stage March 24–29. Based on Tim Burton’s film, the musical follows Lydia Deetz and her encounters with a recently deceased couple and a mischievous demon.

Hadestown (April 3–5) closes the Broadway season. Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, the show features music by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Broadway Stars in Concert

The season includes one-night concerts by some of Broadway’s most celebrated women:

Sutton Foster (November 12), a two-time Tony winner for Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes

Lea Salonga (November 14), a Tony-winning performer known for Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, and Disney’s Aladdin and Mulan

Christine Ebersole (January 10), Tony winner for 42nd Street and nominee for Dinner at Eight

Patti LuPone (February 23) performing Matters of the Heart, her acclaimed theatrical concert

Megan Hilty (March 6), Tony nominee for Death Becomes Her and known for NBC’s Smash

Orchestras and Classical Music

Presented with the Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic, the classical music schedule includes:

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Riccardo Muti, performing Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, Stravinsky’s Divertimento, and Ravel’s Bolero

Academy of St Martin in the Fields, with Joshua Bell as conductor and violin soloist

Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, performing a commissioned piece by Ricardo Lorenz

Mahler Chamber Orchestra, featuring pianist Yuja Wang

Mineria Symphony Orchestra of Mexico

Itzhak Perlman, joined by pianist Rohan De Silva

Jazz, Pop, and Special Concerts

Dance Companies

Parsons Dance (April 15), known for the iconic piece Caught

MOMIX presents Alice (December 5), inspired by Alice in Wonderland

Complexions Contemporary Ballet (October 16), led by Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson

BODYTRAFFIC (April 2), led by Tina Finkelman Berkett

Palm Desert Choreography Festival (November 8–9), featuring professional, emerging, and youth dancers including the East Valley Dance Project

Holiday Events

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (November 2–3)

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (November 16–17), created by Chip Davis

Vienna Boys Choir (November 22)

The Nutcracker (November 23), featuring International Artists and Ukrainian principal dancers

Barry Manilow returns with A Gift of Love VII (December 16, 17, 19, 20, 21), benefiting 25 local charities

Community and Cultural Programming

Camila Fernández (September 14) launches Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance of regional Mexican music

Sasha Velour presents The Big Reveal Live Show during LGBTQ+ Pride programming

Straight No Chaser and Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch

Open Call Talent Project, featuring local performers of all ages in a juried competition and finale performance supporting McCallum’s education initiatives

Comedy

The season includes performances by:

Jay Leno

Jon Lovitz

Henry Cho: The Empty Nest Tour

Michael Blaustein