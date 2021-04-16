Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, and More Set For Lincoln Center Theater's Virtual Gala TALES FROM THE WINGS

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Beginning Thursday, May 13 at 7pm TALES FROM THE WINGS: A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration!, a virtual gala, will take a look back at the theater's iconic productions featuring performance footage and insider anecdotes from those productions' artists about their experiences on LCT's stages.

The list of artists and their shows includes Patti LuPone/Anything Goes; Audra McDonald/Carousel; Rosemary Harris/A Delicate Balance; Steven Pasquale/A Man of No Importance; Paulo Szot/South Pacific; Seth Numrich/War Horse; Ruthie Ann Miles/The King and I; Bartlett Sher/Oslo; and Jordan Donica/My Fair Lady.

In addition, newly named Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz will give a sneak peak of LCT's upcoming 2021-2022 season. The Gala will also feature an appearance by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Ayad Akhtar.

Jonathan Z. Cohen & Julia Pershan and Elyse & Michael Newhouse are Co-Chairs for the Gala which will be available for viewing through Monday, May 17. Although TALES FROM THE WINGS: A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration! will stream for free on LCT's YouTube channel, donations to support LCT's programming and education programs for NYC public school students are encouraged during this challenging time.

To register to attend TALES FROM THE WINGS: A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration! visit lct.org/gala.