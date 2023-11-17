Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Extends Through February 25; Plus New Photos!

The production was originally set to close on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

All The Devils Are Here

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will extend performances at the DR2 (103 E 15th Street) Theatre through Sunday, February 25, 2024, by popular demand. The production was originally set to close on Sunday, January 7, 2024. All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain continues to set box office records at the DR2 and is playing to sold out crowds.

Plus, check out some new photos from the show below!

Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

“When I heard we were extending I was absolutely thrilled,” said Patrick Page. “The audiences have been incredible with many people coming multiple times and bringing friends and family. I am so glad this material and production is resonating with so many people.”

Daryl Roth added, “I am thrilled with the overwhelming response to Patrick’s extraordinary, tour de force performance. He is bringing Shakespeare to life in our intimate DR2 space with such power, charm, and grace.”

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.

Tickets are now available at Click HereTelecharge  or by visiting the DR2 Theatre box office (103 E 15th Street). For groups of eight or more, please visit  Broadway Inbound (https://www.broadwayinbound.com) or call 866-302-0995 for rates and pricing. A special group rate is available by booking before December 30,2023. 

 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

