Patrick Oliver Jones, Mariana Cardenas, and Carla Francesca Stop By THE EFF YOUR FEARS PODCAST

The latest episode of The Eff Your Fears podcast, hosted by Ashley Monique Menard, features the multi-talented Patrick Oliver Jones (Why I'll Never Make It), sharing her journey from Disney, Vegas, Pre Broadway, and into podcasting and producing.

In this conversation, Jones shares their early upbringing and finding a love of music as a child. He shares his love of theater and finding his voice in the industry. Starting in the church choir and then finding his synergy at Disney. He explores his work relationships as well as the recasting of his spouse. Patrick talks about all the stops along the way on his journey to Broadway from Film and TV. He also shares how fear has affected his life in the arts and shares tips on how he deals with it.

He also talks about Why I'll Never Make It, a weekly theater podcast, and features fellow creatives sharing their struggles and setbacks in the performing arts. Upcoming guests for Black History Month include Geoffrey Owens from The Cosby Show, Adrienne Walker from The Lion King and Kiss Me, Kate, and Emmy-winning actress Erin Cherry from Amazon Prime's After Forever.

In episode 50 of the pod, Ashley Monique Menard chats with Mariana Cardenas. A Colombian actress, TV host, dancer, and Bilingual Interpreter. She started in dance and studied at Fordham University and Alvin Ailey. For five seasons, she danced her way into the hearts of many with Jennifer Muller/The Works and has performed with the New York City Opera and was a member of Steps Repertory Ensemble. We talk about her extensive dance career and her shift to acting, which has turned out to be very fulfilling. She won Best Supporting Actress for the Feature Film "Unspoken" at the New York Long Island Film Festival and Prison City Film Festival.

She has taken her love of Spanish and turned it into a career as a Spanish Interpreter since 2015. She mainly works with Legal Depositions in Court Reporting offices all over NY, and they normally involve Motor Vehicle Accidents, Workers Compensation Cases, and Medical Malpractice. Furthermore showing that survival gigs come in all forms. Favorite theatre credits: The Church of Why Not and You Are Now the Owner of This Suitcase (Theatre 167); The International Local Trail (This Is Not A Theatre Company); strangers (Queens Theatre in the Park), Salsa Gorda The Play, and Romantic Fools. Film: B! tch, The X Job, The Decades of Mason Carroll, On The Arm, Zero One, and New York Masali. Fictional Film's first feature, UNSPOKEN, where Mariana had a leading role, has begun its journey on the film festival circuit. Television: "Tell It Like It Is" (Co-Host), "My Jam TV" (VJ), "Sabado Gigante Internacional" (Univision), "Sober," "The Perfect Murder" and "Scorned: Love Kills" (Discovery ID).

Mariana had the immense pleasure of Co-Hosting a TV Game Show with Pat Neely entitled "Save To Win," which aired nationally on THE CW. Recently she made her SYFY Network debut on "HAPPY!" season two, episodes 9 and 10 (currently running on Netflix), in a recurring role. Her latest co-star is on the STARZ show "Power," where she had the privilege of working with the extraordinary Mario Van Peebles (Dir.). Make sure to catch her in episode 14 of its final season. Check out Are These Books Drunk? Podcast.

In the 51st episode, Ashley Monique Menard welcomes Award Winning Australian Writer/Actress/ Speech Coach/Activist Clara Francesca.

Ashley talks about her opinions on the HBO MAX Doc Farrow Vs. Allen. She also gives you her pick for affordable headshots in NYC. https://www.queensselftape.com/

Australian actress, writer & activist Clara Francesca. The ladies talk about the importance of simulated patient work, social injustice, and how Clara has created her work from 12. She talks about how she found her voice, studied law, and creates art. In this uplifting episode, Clara's energy is infectious.

