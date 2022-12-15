Park Avenue Armory Announces Six Micro-Commissions For Symposium: Sound & Color â€“ The Future Of Race In Design

Park Avenue Armory has announced six micro-commissions to be presented on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15, 2023 as part of Symposium: Sound & Color - The Future of Race in Design, an interdisciplinary forum exploring how race matters in creative design for live performance, especially in the current moment of creative, technological, and cultural unrest. Commissioned artists will create installations and pop-up activations that push their respective disciplines to the forefront showcasing the unique artistry and high impact of designers on overall live performances.

Commissioned artists include: Barrymore-nominated scenic designer Marie Laster; designer and artisan Danielle DeLaFuente and sound designer Nina Field; queer, nonbinary interdisciplinary artist Gylanni Carrington; Mexican scenic and costume designer Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez; sound designer and composer Elliot Yokum; and lighting designers Christina Tang and Alex VÃ¡squez Dheming. These young BIPOC artists have been selected in collaboration with Design Action, an intergenerational coalition of Black, indigenous, people of color, and white designers advocating for a radical shift in the landscape of North American theater design.

"We are thrilled to have these commissioned artists participate at this timely gathering of creative voices," says the symposium host committee, including lighting designer Jane Cox, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, set designer Mimi Lien, and sound designer and composer Mikaal Sulaiman. "Their new works add additional context and dimension to this convening, broadening our perspectives with their points of view and bringing the spirit of live performance and energy to the weekend. We can't wait to see what works and connections they create as they push our industry into the future."

"The Armory's Public Programming series has a long history of commissioning in conjunction with our productions, conversations, symposia, and other initiatives" says Tavia Nyong'o, Curator of Public Programming. "We are proud to continue this tradition and to spotlight the work of these young and rising BIPOC designers to the public and the live performance industry."

Symposium: Sound & Color will also include a series workshops, conversations, and interventions, intended to allow artists, intellectuals, and designers to explore lighting, sound, costume, and set design, as well as augmented reality, as sites of innovation, magic, and transformation. Further information about the symposium and overall schedule is available here.

COMMISSIONED ARTISTS



(she/her) is a Barrymore-nominated scenic designer born and raised in Philadelphia. Laster is inspired by the power of imagination and artistic expression, channeling her creative energy through the scenic design process. Scenic design credits include: Robin Hood (Pittsburgh Public Theater), The Art of Killin' It (TheyGotTime Productions), Reverie (Azuka Theatre), Wrong River (Flint Repertory Theatre), Death of a Driver (InterAct Theatre), TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever (Theatre Horizon), Untitled (Inis Nua Theatre), A Boy and His Soul (Kitchen Theatre). BArch, Philadelphia University.

(she/her) is a Chinese and Latina designer and artisan working in New York and Boston. Primarily focused in scene design, DeLaFuente also tells stories through exhibitions, installations, painting, and has even dabbled in some shadow-puppetry. She has recently worked at The Lyric Stage of Boston, Maine State Music Theatre, and Bay Street Theater. DeLaFuente is currently working as a scenic designer, design assistant, scenic artist and is the 2022-2023 Scene Design Mentee at Wingspace. DeLaFuente is interested in exploring theatrical storytelling with a more immersive and public lens. For her, creating and experiencing art is a way to reckon with aspects of her own identity. Through accessibility, education, and engagement, she hopes to use creative storytelling as a tool for creating this experience for others. BFA in Scene Design with minors in Psychology and Arts Leadership; Boston University.

(she/her) is a queer Nuyorican sound designer based in New York. She particularly enjoy working on straight plays, experimental work, and movement pieces, utilizing synthesizers, soundscapes, drones, and ambiences in her design practice. Selected Works: New York: The Gospel Women (National Black Theatre), The Road Back (Chrysalis Theatre Company), Motel Andromeda (Waterwell), House of American Activities (The After-Image), The View (Columbia U. School of the Arts). Regional: Our Town (Baltimore Center Stage, Dallas Theater Center), Urinetown, The Musical (Northern Stage; White River Junction, VT), Beyond the Fourth Wall (WMPAC; Big Sky, MT), Ms. Bennet, Christmas at Pemberley (Playhouse On Park; West Hartford, CT). Fringe: The Ecstasy of Victoria Woodhull (Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company; shown at Hollywood Fringe, 59E59, Edinburgh Fringe). Virtual: Murder, We Spoke (Tantrum East). Associate Design: Twelfth Night (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Designer: Lindsay Jones), Hamlet on the Radio (The Old Globe, Designer: Lindsay Jones). BFA Theatrical Design/Technology, SUNY Purchase; BA History, Bryn Mawr College. Member of TSDCA & USA 829.

(they/them) is a queer non-binary artist from pre-gentrified Brooklyn. Carrington is an interdisciplinary artist with experience in various areas of theatrical design, including costume, lighting, set design, and puppetry. They love new work, and projects that are weird, experimental, and concept-heavy with challenging design elements. An authority on aesthetics, they value performance art pieces that are a feast for the eyes. Carrington believes the future of art lies in diverse storytelling and prioritizes works that are inclusive and accessible. BA Theatre/Gender, Literature, and the Arts, Hunter College.

(they/he) is a scenic and costume designer and visual artist from Mexico currently based in NYC. Upcoming projects include: In The Heights at Fine Arts Center, CO; I'm Gonna Mary You Tobey Maguire at Nancy Manocheria's The Cell, NYC; Geraldine Realigned Dirves From Gay Place To Gay Place And You're In The Car Too at The Brick, NYC; The Day You Begin at Bay Area's Children's Theatre, CA. Hernandez Martinez is a proud member of Wingspace Theatrical Design, La Gente: The Latinx Theatre Design Network, and Colegio Mexicano de DiseÃ±o EscÃ©nico. BFA Theatrical Production Arts-Design Concentration, Ithaca College.

(they/them) is a sound designer and composer. Theater credits include: Curious Incident (Adelphi); Dance Nation (Fordham); Marie It's Time (HERE Arts Center); My Cousin Nelu Is Not Gay (Ars Nova); Constellations, Everybody (Brown/Trinity Rep); Rasheeda Speaking, Human Error (Stella Adler); Cries and Whispers (CalArts CNP/Korean Arts Council); Machinal, Much Ado About Nothing (CalArts); and The Mousetrap (Scotch'n'Soda Theatre). Yokum's music has been performed and recorded by Hartford Opera Theater, Compos-It Opera Company, Oklahoma State University Symphony Orchestra, Carpe Diem String Quartet, and Carnegie Mellon Philharmonic. MFA Sound Design, CalArts School of Theater; BFA Music Composition, Carnegie Mellon under composer Nancy Galbraith.

(she/her) is a lighting designer, production manager, and dabbler in interactive arts based in New York. She is a frequent collaborator on new works for theater and dance. Recent lighting design: bloom bloom pow (Dead Horse Productions); Hart Island (Mason Holdings); Preparedness (The Bushwick Starr); ._SUITABLE_FOR.[EXE]CUTION (ShawnÃ© Michaelain Holloway, PSNY), Madame Lynch (The Drunkard's Wife). Her work TRAFFIC premiered in The Exponential Festival in 2021 and was described by The New York Times "like a puckish re-enactment (with a soupÃ§on of Battleship visuals) of Jean-Luc Godard's 'Weekend.'" 2021 recipient of Opera America's Robert L.B. Tobin Director-Designer Prize. BA, Columbia.

(she/her) is a lighting designer and production manager from El Salvador based in New York. Collaborators include NÃ©lida Tirado, Big Dance Theater, Miguel Gutierrez, Ariel Rivka Dance, New York Theatre Ballet, Calpulli Mexican Dance, Works & Process, and Valerie Green/Dance Entropy, among others. Her multidisciplinary work has been seen throughout the US (Jacob's Pillow, Lincoln Center, Guggenheim Museum, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Center for Performance Research, PSNY, the Highline, BAM, New England Conservatory of Music, Kaufman Music Center, Rattlesticks Theater, Museo del Barrio, The Tank NYC, Theatreworks, LA Public Libraries, etc.), Spain (Museo Guggenheim Bilbao), and France (Cannes Film Festival). Recipient of The Playwright Realm's International Theatermakers Award (2021) and the WEGE Prize Circular Economy Design Competition (2015). BFA Production Design, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD); alumna, Wingspace and Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas.

TICKETING

Day passes at $45 (plus fees) and weekend passes at $60 (plus fees) are available for purchase online at armoryonpark.org and by phone through the Park Avenue Armory Box Office at (212) 933-5812, 10am to 6pm Monday through Friday. In person box office hours may vary.