Parity Productions Aims to Honor Shows That Are Closed Due to the Health Crisis in Monthly List of Qualifying Productions
Parity Productions is aiming to update New Yorkers with what productions have been postponed and not canceled, while honoring those that were forced to close due to COVID-19 in its monthly list of Qualifying Productions -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
A key part of Parity's mission is to give extensive and free promotional support, through their Qualifying Productions program, to other theatre companies that fill 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists. They provide extensive free promotion in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their online directory of Qualifying Productions.
"Parity is going to do what we can to ensure audiences are up-to-date on Qualifying Productions working to resume their runs as soon as it is safe to do so, " says Parity's Founder and Artistic Director, Ludovica Villar-Hauser. "In a time where art is more important than ever, these productions are still extremely important to us at Parity Productions. We are not alone in this time of isolation; we seek to continue promoting the important work these companies and teams did while open and to aid the shows that are able to open later."
Parity Productions is also is working to double the profiles in their Women and TGNC Artists Database to promote artists' visibility to producers, artistic directors, and future collaborators looking to hire both for remote work now, and post-COVID-19.
Per Villar-Hauser: "as a special effort during this COVID-19 crisis, we are aiming to help NYC artists leverage this forced downtime to set themselves up for success when theaters reopen. We hope artists who are not currently part of the rapidly expanding TGNC Artists Database claim their own free profile and let colleagues know about this opportunity."
To visit the websites of postponed and honored productions and learn more about how you can help, go to http://www.parityproductions.org/qualifyingproductions.html or directly to the Qualifying Productions' own website, linked below.
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
8,578 Audience Members of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Seoul Will Be Monitored After Two Cast Members Test Positive For COVID-19
The Seoul City government will monitor all 8,578 audience members who attended a performance of The Phantom of the Opera at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu,... (read more)
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Original Cast Recording Released Today
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, has announced that Ghostlight Records has released its original... (read more)
Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus But Has 'Fully Recovered'
Sara Bareilles has revealed in an Instagram story that she had coronavirus, but has 'fully recovered.'... (read more)
Disney Theatricals Releases Downloadable Children's Activities For THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More
Disney Theatrical Productions is offering free downloadable creative activities for educators and parents from their shows, including The Lion King, M... (read more)