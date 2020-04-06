Parity Productions Aims to Honor Shows That Are Closed Due to the Health Crisis in Monthly List of Qualifying Productions

Parity Productions is aiming to update New Yorkers with what productions have been postponed and not canceled, while honoring those that were forced to close due to COVID-19 in its monthly list of Qualifying Productions -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

A key part of Parity's mission is to give extensive and free promotional support, through their Qualifying Productions program, to other theatre companies that fill 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists. They provide extensive free promotion in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their online directory of Qualifying Productions.

"Parity is going to do what we can to ensure audiences are up-to-date on Qualifying Productions working to resume their runs as soon as it is safe to do so, " says Parity's Founder and Artistic Director, Ludovica Villar-Hauser. "In a time where art is more important than ever, these productions are still extremely important to us at Parity Productions. We are not alone in this time of isolation; we seek to continue promoting the important work these companies and teams did while open and to aid the shows that are able to open later."

Parity Productions is also is working to double the profiles in their Women and TGNC Artists Database to promote artists' visibility to producers, artistic directors, and future collaborators looking to hire both for remote work now, and post-COVID-19.

Per Villar-Hauser: "as a special effort during this COVID-19 crisis, we are aiming to help NYC artists leverage this forced downtime to set themselves up for success when theaters reopen. We hope artists who are not currently part of the rapidly expanding TGNC Artists Database claim their own free profile and let colleagues know about this opportunity."

To visit the websites of postponed and honored productions and learn more about how you can help, go to http://www.parityproductions.org/qualifyingproductions.html or directly to the Qualifying Productions' own website, linked below.





