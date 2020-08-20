Paley Front Row to Explore the 20 Year History of Coachella
This new discussion will debut on Friday, August 21, at noon EST on the Paley Center's YouTube channel.
The Paley Center for Media today announced a new selection to its Paley Front Row series: Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert. The conversation featuring the creative team behind the Youtube Originals documentary will be available for view on the Paley Center's Youtube channel on Friday, August 21, at noon EST. Paley Front Row is part of Paley@Home Presented by Citi, a new way to enjoy the behind-the-scenes stories of today's top shows from the comfort of home.
"In the past twenty years Coachella has become the premier music festival, attracting music fans from around the world," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "While we can't experience Coachella live this year, we can still experience all the great moments from this festival's history through this riveting documentary. We're so proud to add this conversation to our acclaimed Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series."
The acclaimed Youtube Originals documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert gives fans an intimate look at the world-renowned music festival and recalls its most memorable moments from 1999 to 2019. In this revealing Paley Front Row conversation, the creative team behind the film shares backstage memories of the production and of groundbreaking Coachella performances including those by Daft Punk, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, David Byrne, and more. Joining in the conversation moderated by Yahoo Music's Lyndsey Parker will be: Nadeska, You Tube Correspondent; Raymond L. Roker, Executive Producer; Margaret Burris, Youtube Originals Development Executive; Chris Perkel, Director; Ali Rivera, Head of Artist Partnerships & Live Music, You Tube.
Paley Front Row is a series of new, original programming with the stars of current shows discussing their work, offering insights and anecdotes. Discussions can be viewed on the Paley Center's Youtube channel.
For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.
