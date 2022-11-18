Paley Center For Media Hosts Annual PaleyLand Holiday Extravaganza In Midtown Manhattan

The Paley Center for Media announced the opening of its annual holiday extravaganza PaleyLand, a winter wonderland in Midtown Manhattan at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

The Paley Museum will transform into a one-of-a-kind, interactive, holiday experience, from Saturday, November 19, 2022, through Sunday, January 8, 2023, featuring photos with Santa and his iconic helpers, a stunning menorah, meet and greets with familiar characters, an enchanted gingerbread house with a whimsical swing, a holiday sleigh and engaging igloo straight from the North Pole, and the beloved Paley Express, a magical holiday train display that captures the spirit of the holidays and the imagination of all who make the trip to PaleyLand.

"New York is back, and with it, the magic of the holidays at PaleyLand, a delightful, fun-filled family holiday tradition just around the corner from the Rockefeller Center tree and Radio City Music Hall," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "Every year PaleyLand brings new surprises, in addition to the holiday hallmarks that keep visitors coming back for photos with Santa, The Paley Express, and the winter wonderland experience."

PaleyLand creates an extraordinary holiday media experience with previews from Disney Channel and Disney Jr., including a delightful first look at a new holiday classic Mickey Saves Christmas, The Santa Clauses, and two preview screenings of the hit series Firebuds, Firebuds: Hanukkah Hullabaloo and The Christmas Car-Sled Race (2022, Disney+).

On December 3, visitors will have the opportunity to watch the new holiday episode of Apple TV+ original series from Peanuts and WildBrain, The Snoopy Show! as well as fan favorites Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Holiday Special and Slumberkins.

Classic programming on the calendar for PaleyLand includes big screen presentations of cherished holiday favorites from TV's past and present, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, A Charlie Brown Christmas, among others. Visitors will also enjoy classic holiday episodes from The Frank Sinatra Show, The Goldbergs: Han Ukkah Solo, Dora the Explorer: Dora Saves Three Kings Day, The Twilight Zone, Doctor Who, The I Love Lucy Christmas Show, A Rugrats Kwanzaa, and Vincent Price's fabled version of A Christmas Carol on the big screen.

For a full schedule of screenings and holiday activities, please visit https://www.paleycenter.org/