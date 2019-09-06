PUNK ROCK GIRL by Joe Iconis to Receive Developmental Reading

Lively McCabe Entertainment recently announced Punk Rock Girl, a new musical for the stage featuring a score of popular songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands including Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, P!nk, Gwen Stefani and more. A new collaboration with BMG and R&H Theatricals, A Concord Music Company, the musical features a book and arrangements by Tony Award-nominee Joe Iconis (Be More Chill). The project will be directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Black Suits), with co-arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (composer/lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical). Punk Rock Girl will be published and licensed by R&H Theatricals, A Concord Music Company.

Lively McCabe Entertainment, led by co-president and producer Michael Barra, is the project's producer alongside BMG's Manager of Theatre Development, Elyse Cogan, who serves as co-producer.

A private industry reading will be held in New York City on Friday, September 13th. The reading will be live streamed and available to be viewed by regional producers and industry executives across the globe. Industry professionals interested in attending in-person or being invited to view the live stream can contact Lively McCabe Entertainment for more information at info@livelymccabe.com.

The cast for the reading will feature Emilie Battle, Alexandra Ferrara, Morgan Siobhan Green, A. J. Holmes, Lauren Marcus, Jeremy Morse, Brian Sears, Brooke Shapiro, Natalie Walker and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

In Punk Rock Girl, 16-year-old Angela Quivers is a perfectionist who never takes chances and feels like there's no place where she belongs ... until she meets Proxi, a teenager who pulls her into a world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe, Punk Rock Girl is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged; trashy and heartfelt; familiar and alien.

According to Iconis, "In punk music, you don't have to be the most talented musician, the best singer, or the most beautiful rock star. The point of punk is that its music for everyone - it's a party for people who aren't polished, who aren't perfect. It's about finding your passion and not being ashamed of your inner weirdo. This lovingly-trashy show explores serious issues in an occasionally fantastical, often explosive, always heartfelt way."

"Because of this unique collaboration with BMG and Concord, after a world premiere regional production in 2020, Punk Rock Girl will be made available, through licensing, directly to the passionate young fans that made Be More Chill a viral phenomenon. We are looking forward to this musical, celebrating the unique qualities of those considered outsiders, being staged with young performers in schools and theaters everywhere," says producer Michael Barra.

Announcement about the world premiere production in 2020 will be made in the coming weeks.





