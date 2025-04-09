PROTESTRA To Hold A CONCERT FOR THE 99% In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Activist orchestra PROTESTRA will continue its year of musical resistance with the next installment in its PROTESTRA 2025 series, A Concert for the 99%. The concert will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church (263 W. 86th Street, New York, NY 10024).

The concert will protest the outsized influence that corporations and the billionaire class hold over the U.S. government and call on elected officials to work for the American people. PROTESTRA will donate a portion of ticket proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Foundation in support of its efforts to defend the civil rights of those most vulnerable to government overreach.

PROGRAM:

Ludwig van Beethoven | Overture to Egmont

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor | Violin Concerto in G minor

Igor Stravinsky | Petrushka

Music Director Michelle Rofrano leads the ensemble in a program that explores themes of resistance, workers' rights, and government corruption. Beethoven's fiery Overture to Egmont captures the spirit of triumph over oppression and taking a stand for a noble cause. Soloist Reuben Kebede makes his PROTESTRA debut with Coleridge-Taylor's stunning Violin Concerto in G minor, a nod to the Coleridge-Taylor family's fight for stronger protections and fair compensation for composers. The concert's finale transforms Petrushka, Stravinsky's ballet about a Russian puppet master and his puppets, into a timely critique of U.S. government leaders who cater to oligarchs, autocrats, and corporate interests at the expense of the 99%.

Visit protestra.org for more information and to purchase tickets ($30 in advance, $40 at the door). Those unable to attend the performance can still donate to the ACLU Foundation through the ticketing page.

MORE ABOUT PROTESTRA