PRETTY WOMAN Box Office Opens Tomorrow, May 22

The box office for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will open Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 10am (EST). Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, and begins Broadway performances Friday, July 20, 2018, at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL are now on sale at the Nederlander Theatre box office and at www.ticketmaster.com (877.250.2929). Tickets range from $99 - $169. The playing schedule for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is: Monday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm. Beginning August 6, 2018, the playing schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018, with Chris Jones from The Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self-discovery for both Vivian and Edward. With a wholly original musical score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, this contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Roy Furman, Hunter Arnold, Graham Burke, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group and John Gore Organization. 101 Productions, Ltd is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

