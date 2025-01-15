PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE to Launch North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the 2.5D musical sensation based on the popular manga (comic book), will launch a North American tour this March with technical rehearsals and previews held in Pittsburgh, PA and an official opening on March 15 in Austin, TX and in partnership with SXSW (South by SouthWest). With book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura (Musical: The Prince of Tennis, Tokyo Revengers The Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the visually stunning show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.



With a mix of action, heartfelt moments, and iconic music, this production sees the manga characters brought to life on stage, in an epic story-telling live show experience guaranteed to wow audiences night after night, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.



Tickets for the North American tour will go onsale to the general public at 10am ET on Friday, January 31st. Exclusive presales will be available for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live in the days leading up to Jan 31st through the show’s Official Fan Group. Ticket access and onsale timing may differ in some markets so please visit the venue’s web site for exact onsale information.

“At its very basic, ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ is about 5 girlfriends banding together to fight for what they believe in... that’s timely,” said writer and director Kaori Miura. “Sailor Moon and her fellow guardians are equipped with powers that help them defeat evil and the characters are imbued with the self-determination to have agency and make their own confident decisions. In short, they are the ultimate example of ‘girl power.’”

The show’s North American engagement of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, is strictly limited, with previous engagements in New York City and Washington, D.C. selling out in record time. Ticket prices range from $30-$120 (and will vary from city to city) including a VIP package designed to create enchanting fan experiences.

March 12

Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theatre

March 15

Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

March 18

San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 19

Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

March 25

Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

March 27

Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

March 29

Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

April 1

Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House

April 3

Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

April 6

Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

April 8

St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox

April 11

Dayton, OH - Schuster Center

April 13

Louisville, KY - The Kentucky Center

April 15

Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

April 16

Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

April 18

Newark, NJ - NJPAC

April 22

Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

April 25–26

New York, NY - Palladium Times Square