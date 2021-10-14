Artist Akiko Tokuoka Recognized With $5,000 City Artists Corps Grant From NY Foundation For The Arts and NYC Department Of Culture

Performance Artist Akiko Tokuoka is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000 through the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.

Akiko Tokuoka was recognized for Tanabata 2021, which will bring a theatrical performance to Manhattan's East Village on October 24th, at 6pm. Entrance is free and seating is limited, and is first come, first serve. Doors open at 5:30pm. Proof of Covid vaccination will be required and checked prior to entering.

She will perform an expanded version of "Tanabata 2021" which she first debuted in May, 2021 at the Theater for the New City. While the original version of the piece was 8 minutes long, Akiko notes that for this presentation she will be "lengthening it and adding two other performers: Noriko Sato, an amazing actress and star of BATSU! NYC, and the accomplished NYC dancer Paris Cullen." Jay Painter, Artistic Director and a founder of Face Off Unlimited, the creators of the "East Village Sensation" (Asian Fusion) BATSU! NYC, will direct.

Tickets are free, limited, and available now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/akiko-tokuoka-will-present-tanabata-2021-tickets-187947374657. Proof of Covid vaccinated for guests 12 years and older required. Children under 12 may enter with proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the performance.

The story, adapted with help from another member of Face Off Unlimited and fellow BATSU! NYC cast member, William Kean, who is a stand up comedian and comedy writer, is based on a Japanese traditional myth about two star-crossed lovers - Orihime (Vega) and Hikoboshi (Altair) - who are only allowed to meet each other once a year on July 7th. This contemporary telling includes comedic acting with Hip Hop, Vogue and Japanese traditional dancing. Miss Tokuoka is shedding light on the themes of Anti-Racism, Multiculturalism, Gender-free, and Diversity. When asked what she hopes to accomplish with this piece, Akiko explained, "Through the humor and romance of this piece, and expressed through my relevant contemporary New York street style, I can bring more people into multi-cultural, anti-racist and diversity conversations."

A dancer, choreographer, and performing artist from Kyoto, Japan. Akiko came to the US in 2004, and joined the cast of BATSU! NYC, an authentic Japanese themed dining experience with interactive entertainment, in April of 2019.

Based in New York City, Face Off Unlimited specializes in immersive, improvisational entertainment and creative content development. Visit faceoffunlimited.com to learn more about FOU. For more information on BATSU! visit batsulive.com or email groups@batsunyc.

Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists will receive $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists can use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.