POWERPOINT ROULETTE Returns With HQ's Anna Roisman, Botnik Studios, And More! 

At long last, PowerPoint Roulette will return to Caveat on Saturday, October 26 at 7PM. Host Nat Towsen (Esquire, UCB) and deck jockey Darren Solomon (Clio and Cannes Gold Lion award winner) will confront five comedians with the ultimate business presentation software challenge: to present a PowerPoint slideshow that they've never seen before (made up of real slides from educational and business slideshows)!

This installment of PowerPoint Roulette will feature performances from Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia, The Unemployed Show), Chloe Koser (UCB's Maude Night and The Spotlight), and others TBA.

A musical guest will improvise a song based on a presentation. Jamie Brew of Botnik Studios will demonstrate "The Weird Algorithm" - a karaoke machine that automatically generates parodies of any song! Plus, one comedian will present a real slideshow from a real scientist, with that scientist in person in watch and give notes.

PowerPoint Roulette is Saturday, October 26 at 7PM at Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, Manhattan. Doors will open at 6:30 and the show will begin at 7:00. There will be a brief but adequate intermission. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, and can be purchased at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/powerpoint-roulette--10-26-2019.





