PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: THE ICEMAN COMETH by Eugene O'Neill

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Eugene O'Neill.

Today's play, The Iceman Cometh!

The Iceman Cometh premiered on Broadway in 1946 and was nominated for the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play. The Iceman Cometh tells the story of the occupants of a bar and boarding house on the west side of downtown Manhattan in 1912, and features allusions to political topics including anarchism and socialism.

The Iceman Cometh was revived on Broadway in 1973, 1985, 1999 and 2018. The play was produced in the West End in 1998.

The 1973 production won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Costume Design; the 1985 Broadway revival was nominated for 4 Tony Awards and 2 Drama Desk Awards; the 1999 Broadway revival was nominated for 5 Tony Awards and 3 Drama Desk Awards, winning the Drama Desk for Outstanding Revival of a Play; and the 2018 Broadway revival was nominated for 8 Tony Awards and 1 Drama Desk Award.

There was a television adaptation of The Iceman Cometh in 1960 and a 1973 film version directed by John Frankenheimer.





