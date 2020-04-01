PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: THE GLASS MENAGERIE
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Tennessee Williams.
Today's play, The Glass Menagerie!
The Glass Menagerie premiered in Chicago in 1944, and was considered to be Williams' first successful play. It moved to Broadway where it went on to win the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award in 1945. The original Broadway cast featured Eddie Dowling as Tom Wingfield, Laurette Taylor as Amanda Wingfield, Julie Haydon as Laura Wingfield, and Anthony Ross as Jim O'Connor.
The Glass Menagerie was revived on Broadway in 1965, 1975, 1983, 1994, 2005, 2013, and 2017. Actors who have portrayed Amanda Wingfield include Maureen Stapleton, Anne Pitoniak, Jessica Tandy, Julie Harris, Jessica Lange, Judith Ivey, Harriet Harris, Cherry Jones and Sally Field.
The Glass Menagerie has garnered the following awards:
1945 | New York Drama Critic's Circle Award
1995 | Clarence Derwent Award | Most Promising Female Performer | Calista Flockhart
1995 | Theatre World Award | Calista Flockhart, Kevin Kilner
2014 | Drama Desk Award | Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play | Celia Keenan-Bolger
2014 | Drama Desk Award | Outstanding Music in a Play | Nico Muhly
2014 | Drama League Award | Distinguished Revival of a Play
2014 | Outer Critics Circle Award | Outstanding Revival of a Play
2014 | Outer Critics Circle Award | Outstanding Actress in a Play | Cherry Jones
2014 | Outer Critics Circle Award | Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play | Brian J. Smith
2014 | Theatre World Award | Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in Theatre | Celia Keenan-Bolger
2014 | Tony Award | Best Lighting Design of a Play | Natasha Katz
