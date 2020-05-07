PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: PLAZA SUITE by Neil Simon

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Neil Simon.

Today's play, Plaza Suite!

Plaza Suite opened on Broadway in 1968. The play is a comedy composed of three acts, each involving different characters and all set in Suite 719 of the Plaza Hotel.

The 1968 production was directed by Mike Nichols, and featured George C. Scott, Maureen Stapleton and Bob Balaban. Mike Nichols won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play, Neil Simon was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play, and Maureen Stapleton was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play.

A Broadway revival starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker was set to return to Broadway in 2020, but was put on hold due to the Broadway shutdown.

The film version of Plaza Suite was released in 1971, starring Walter Matthau, Stapleton, Barbara Harris, and Lee Grant.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You