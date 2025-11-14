PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Original Broadway Cast Recording Out on CD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Center Stage Records has released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical on CD. The album is also available in streaming and digital formats. Pirates! The Penzance Musical is the reimagined, lovingly adapted production of The Pirates of Penzance, which recently premiered on Broadway at Roundabout Theatre Company.

This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production has music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, arrangements by Rupert Holmes and Joseph Joubert, dance arrangements by John O’Neill, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Carlyle and direction by Scott Ellis. The production is conceived by Scott Ellis, Rupert Holmes, Warren Carlyle, and Joseph Joubert. The album was produced by twelve-time Emmy Award winner Michael Croiter. Order the CD, or stream or download the digital album, at orcd.co/pirates.

The cast for the Broadway Original Cast Recording of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), and David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), with Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant), Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley), Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

The creative team for Pirates! The Penzance Musical includes scene design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Doubt), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), lighting design by Tony Award winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, My Fair Lady, The Lion King), sound design by Tony Award nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Macbeth, An Enemy of the People, Doubt), and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Casting is by Jim Carnahan CSA & Jason Thinger CSA.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical opened on Thursday, April 24, 2025 for a limited engagement through July 27, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.