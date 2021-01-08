PIRATES OF PENZANCE, ANNA KARENINA and More to Stream for International Theater Month
Productions begin viewings on January 9th.
Each Saturday this January, Broadway On Demand will present a new theatrical event, as part of its "International Theater Month" theme, including the documentary In the Company of Actors (January 9), Anna Karenina the Musical (January 16), the South Korean production of Xcalibur (January 23) and an all-male production Gilbert & Sullivan's Pirates of Penzance (January 30).
In the Company of Actors is a documentary featuring an ensemble of Australia's finest actors, Cate Blanchett, Hugo Weaving, Justine Clarke and Aden Young as they prepare a production of Hedda Gabler from rehearsals at Sydney Theatre Company to opening night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York, revealing the magic and struggles of creating theater.
Experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with Anna Karenina the Musical, a story of duty, desire, and despair. Beautiful Anna Karenina lives with her husband and loving son. She meets the dashing Count Vronsky among Moscow's high society and their attraction for each other forever changes the landscape of Anna's perfect world. Anna Karenina the Musical is written by Yuliy Kim (Book & Lyrics) and Roman Ignatyev (Music), is directed by Alina Chevik and choreographed by Irina Korneeva and features a company that includes Ekaterina Guseva (Karenina), Sergey Lee (Alexey Vronsky), Alexander Marakulin (Alexey Karenin), Natalia Bystrova (Kitty Shcherbatskaya), Denis Demkiv Stiva (Konstantin Levin), Andrey Alexandrin (Oblonsky), Karine Asiryan (Princess Betsy), Maxim Zausalin (Master of Ceremonies), Oxana Lesnichaya (Patti), Lika Rulla (Countess Vronskaya), Alexander Markelov (Prince Shcherbatsky), Ella Merkulova (Princess Shcherbatskaya) and Stanislav Bezgin (Seryozha). The creative team for Anna Karenina the Musical includes musical director Konstantin Khvatynets, set & costume designer Vyacheslav Okunev, lighting designer Gleb Filshtinsky, wigs & make-up designer Andrey Drykin and is produced by Vladimir Tartakovskiy / Alexei Bolonin.
The musical scene thrives in South Korea with Xcalibur, a masterpiece completed by world-class creators and Korea's top actors, including composer Frank Wildhorn and director Steven Lane. The production showcases the journey of King Arthur, exploring his discovery of new-found responsibility as a young leader and getting married to the love of his life, Guinevere only to experience a reality far from what was expected.
Sasha Regan's All Male Company of pirates and their winsome lasses are set to bring audiences a night of joy and laughter with their inventive new take on Gilbert & Sullivan's much loved The Pirates of Penzance. Featuring a shipshape cast singing songs including "I am a Pirate King"; "Oh, happy day, with joyous glee" and "A rollicking band of pirates we," with plenty of onboard japes from the swashbuckling crew who are braving the high seas with rum and hand-sanitizers for a socially distanced, Covid-secure show. This production was first staged at The Union Theatre in Southwark over a decade ago where it was a runaway success winning Best Off-West End Production at The What's On Stage Awards in 2009 and transferred to Wilton's Music Hall and then to The Rose Theatre, Kingston before the All Male Company set sail on a tour of Australia culminating in a month-long run at Cate Blanchett's prestigious Sydney Theatre. A subsequent UK tour ran in 2015 followed by another critically acclaimed run at Wilton's Music Hall last year.
"ONE PERSON POWERHOUSE" TUNE-IN HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday, January 9
In the Company of Actors
LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/YscTG39Oxo07-in-the-company-of-actors
Saturday, January 16
Anna Karenina the Musical
LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/nk9AxlFFmEav-anna-karenina
Saturday, January 23
Xcalibur
LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/3oVFqGUB4p8r-xcalibur
Saturday, January 30 - Sunday, January 31
All Male Pirates of Penzance
LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/nrD56W1hpvZA-the-pirates-of-penzance
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway
Another causality of the current pandemic. The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the contin...
Danny Burstein Pens Personal Essay Honoring Wife Rebecca Luker - ' You Just Knew She was a Special Human Being'
Danny Burstein has penned a personal essay reflecting on his 20-plus year marriage with Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker, who passed away this December ...
Lashana Lynch to Play 'Miss Honey' in MATILDA Movie Musical
No Time to Die star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical Matil...
BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021....
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
Check out this sneak peek from Isaac Mizrahi's next installment of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE with special guest Jackie Hoffman!...
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman Calls for 'Detroit-Style' Bailout for Broadway
As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues around the world, the theatre community is still anxiously awaiting news about a timeline the return of t...